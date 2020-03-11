OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 11
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus

Jennifer Wesselhoff

Jennifer Wesselhoff

Staff Report
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 9:34 a.m.

SEDONA – Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff says visitors can feel safe traveling to Sedona despite growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

In an advisory sent to chamber members this week, Wesselhoff said her organization will continually update the community with the latest information on coronavirus on the Travel Advisory Page at visitsedona.com.

State officials have confirmed six COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

“The chamber is in close communication with national and international health professionals, including (through the US Travel Association), the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Department of Homeland Security. We are also in touch with regional health authorities and governments,” Wesselhoff said.

According to the most recent information from the CDC, the immediate risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus is thought to be low, Wesselhoff shared.

“We are confident that visitors can feel safe traveling to Sedona and we are preparing to transmit that message to travelers through our visitor databases, our mass communications platforms such as visitsedona.com and sedonachamber.com and our various social media accounts.”

She further noted, “Travel bans and cancellations are beginning to have an impact on the travel industry around the world and in the US. We will stay in close contact with USTA as the best-informed travel-related agency, follow their advice on next steps and pass along to you any relevant information we acquire … We will continue to reach out with COVID 19 bulletins as the situation evolves.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

The Sweet Spot: Sustainable tourism seeks to strike balance between quality of life and robust economy in Sedona
Sedona’s Wesselhoff joins state Tourism Advisory Council
Sedona Chamber Applauds Board of Directors
Universities implement travel restrictions, self-quarantines amid spread of COVID-19
Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News