Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus

SEDONA – Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau President/CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff says visitors can feel safe traveling to Sedona despite growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

In an advisory sent to chamber members this week, Wesselhoff said her organization will continually update the community with the latest information on coronavirus on the Travel Advisory Page at visitsedona.com.

State officials have confirmed six COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

“The chamber is in close communication with national and international health professionals, including (through the US Travel Association), the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Department of Homeland Security. We are also in touch with regional health authorities and governments,” Wesselhoff said.

According to the most recent information from the CDC, the immediate risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus is thought to be low, Wesselhoff shared.

“We are confident that visitors can feel safe traveling to Sedona and we are preparing to transmit that message to travelers through our visitor databases, our mass communications platforms such as visitsedona.com and sedonachamber.com and our various social media accounts.”

She further noted, “Travel bans and cancellations are beginning to have an impact on the travel industry around the world and in the US. We will stay in close contact with USTA as the best-informed travel-related agency, follow their advice on next steps and pass along to you any relevant information we acquire … We will continue to reach out with COVID 19 bulletins as the situation evolves.”