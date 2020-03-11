Yavapai County Recorder: Don’t mail early ballots after March 11

Today, March 11, is the last day voters in the March 17 Presidential Primary Election should mail in their ballots, say officials with the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.

After Wednesday, all early ballots should be dropped off by hand to ensure that they arrive at the county in time to be counted in the election.

“All early ballots must be returned to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office or to an official ballot drop box location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020,” states a news release from the Recorder’s Office. “Do not mail your ballot after Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as it may not arrive in time. Late ballots will not be tabulated.”

Instead of mailing the early ballots, voters should drop them off at the official county drop box located at 10 South 6th Street Cottonwood.

Voters may also vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office through Friday, March 13. Proper identification is required.

County officials have emphasized that only voters registered as Democrat are allowed to vote in the March 17 Presidential Preference Election.

“If you are a registered Republican, Green, Libertarian, Independent, other or Party Not Designated, you are not eligible to vote in the 2020 Presidential Preference Election,” stated an earlier news release from the County Recorder’s Office.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.