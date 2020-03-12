Community events and announcements, March 12, 2020

Sundays, March 15 and 29

Series on medieval women mystics at St. Andrew’s

SEDONA — Historian The Rt. Rev. Kirk Smith, retired Bishop of Arizona, shares the stories of four celebrated medieval mystics on March 8, 15, and 29 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Piñon Road, Sedona.

The one-hour sessions start at 10:30 a.m. in the parish hall and follow the 9 a.m. Sunday services. Smith, a Sedona resident, was the Episcopal bishop of Arizona from 2004 to 2019.

The series is free and open to the public. For more information, contact St. Andrew’s at 928-282-4457 or office@saint-andrews.org.

Throughout March

Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Month events

VERDE VALLEY — March is Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Month. Join the National Park Service for a variety of events all month long.

At Montezuma Castle:

• March 23, 10 a.m.: The Early NPS History at MOCA tour will be approximately one hour and will include two stops on a flat, paved trail. Each stop will have access to seating. Learn how Montezuma Castle became a national monument, and early excavations and preservation efforts. The tour will begin at the visitor center.

• March 23, 11:3 a.m.: Have you ever imagined what daily life was like for the Sinagua 1000 years ago? Come find out.

This talk will be at the interpretive circle on the trail, about 150 yards past the visitor center. Seating is available.

Montezuma Well:

• March 31: Join a park archeologist of a guided tour of Montezuma Well. It’s a moderate hike with many stairs and elevation gain. Water, sun protection and appropriate footwear is recommended.

Tuzigoot National Monument (Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.)

• March 18: Archeology Walk Join a park archeologist of a guided tour of Tuzigoot National Monument. This trail is 1/3 mile paved, with inclines. Water, sun protection and appropriate footwear is recommended. The staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all of our recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

Questions about accessible amenities can be directed to Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter, at 928-567-3322, ext. 228.

Friday, March 13

Swallowing difficulties and Parkinson’s

COTTONWOOD — Did you know that we swallow 500-700 times a day, and each swallow engages 50 pairs of muscles? Did you know that many people with Parkinson’s experience swallowing problems and that a speech therapist can help?

At this month’s Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group, Rebecca S. Bartlett, PhD, will speak about swallowing problems associated with Parkinson’s. She will also talk about strategies to prevent respiratory issues that can occur when swallowing becomes difficult.

Bartlett is also looking for individuals to participate in a research project as she and her students investigate the psychosocial burdens of swallowing impairment. Participation involves a one-hour interview and is an opportunity for you to contribute to PD research. Study participants will receive a $25 gift card.

Join us at the March 13 meeting, 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Verde Valley Medical Center’s Conference Room B, at 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood.

Individuals with Parkinson’s, their family, care partners, and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings.

The group meets the second Friday of every month.

For more information, call Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or email Judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Through April 14

AARP Tax-Aide Services

CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.

You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Ongoing

Introduction to Yoga class series

CAMP VERDE — Kripalu Yoga and Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announce a Introduction to Yoga class series starting March 11.

Class is designed for those who have never done yoga before or who want a refresher. This six-week series of 75-minute classes will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in Room 204 of the Town Center complex, 435 S. Main St.

Suggested donation is $75 for the series. This is an opportunity to improve your mind and body and help focus your energies in life.

Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat or towel, some room temperature water, and try not to eat a couple hours before class.

Don’t forget Parks & Recreation’s Tuesday and Thursday morning classes at 10 a.m., also in Room 204 if you are already experienced.

To register or for more information call Jane at 480-356-3494 or visit sites.google.com/site/myinnerpeaceyogacenter.

Friday-Sunday, March 13-15

Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Wellness Festival

COTTONWOOD — The annual Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Wellness Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 Cherry St. in Cottonwood, March 13-15.

On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

From near and far, vendors will sell crystals, beads, fossils, meteorites, metaphysical items and jewelry.

Also, the Made in Clarkdale art show will take place in the art building at the fairgrounds on March 14. Admission to this event is free.

Food will be available. This is a fun and educational community event the entire family will enjoy. For more information, call Charlie Macias at 619-920-0464 or visit karmicbeadsandgems.rocks.

Saturday, March 14

Affordable Art Show

COTTONWOOD — Come to the first ever Affordable Art Show on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fair Grounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The show will be held alongside the annual Gem, Mineral, and Wellness Festival.

The Affordable Art Show features more than 20 popular local artists selling art for less than $100. Original paintings, pottery, photography and jewelry will be offered at bargain prices as artists empty their studios to make way for new work.

This show was conceived as a benefit for the 30th annual Northern Arizona Student Art Show. Students from Flagstaff, Prescott, and the Verde Valley will compete for prizes and scholarships at the Clarkdale Clubhouse from April 30 through May 3. The public is invited to attend.

Saturday, March 14

Free VIN etching at Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will offer free vehicle VIN number window etching from 8 a.m. until noon March 14 at the Marshal’s office, 646 S. 1st St.

According to Sgt. Tim Wiggle of the department’s Volunteers in Policing program, VIPs, a “similar service through the dealerships can run in excess of $300.”

Although the Marshal’s volunteers will do this for free on March 14, they will accept donations to support the program.

According to Wiggle, Marshal’s VIPs worked 4320 hours in a volunteer capacity in 2019. For 2020, Wiggle said he would like to add another five volunteers to the program which would make 18 VIPs.

“One of the things the program needs funding for is to purchase the needed clothing and equipment for the VIPs as well as obtaining additional safety equipment for the VIPS vehicles,” Wiggle said. “This would assist in reducing the cost to the town budget.”

For more information, call the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300.

Saturday, March 14

Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cook-Off

CLARKDALE — Clarkdale’s 10th annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale.

The event features cars, trucks and motorcycles competing in four different categories along with a People's Choice award with each category awarding a $100 prize.

There will be a live remote broadcast sponsored by Mandalay Homes and the Mountain Gate subdivision and a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage. Our other sponsors that make this event possible are Graham's Auto Sales, Evans Machining Solutions and The 10-12 Lounge.

Local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off vying for the best chili award. Stroll along Main Street and enjoy another fun event in Clarkdale.

For more information on the event, to volunteer or to register your vehicle, visit clarkdalecarshow.com

Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Attendance is free.

Sunday, March 15

Performing Arts Center hosts Celtic music matinee

CAMP VERDE — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will host a concert of Irish and Scottish music by the Kilted Spirit band, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, in Camp Verde.

Kilted Spirit has been entertaining audiences around Arizona for about 10 years with lively and rowdy renditions of Irish and Scottish music.

Complementing the Kilted Spirit will be Michael McKee performing several songs on bagpipes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pecpaf.com. Tickets for children and students are always free. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a non-profit performing arts organization that supports the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts.

Monday, March 16

OLLI presentation: ‘Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps’

CLARKDALE — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Arizona Humanities Council, and Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum hosts Jay Cravath and Dan Shilling present “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona,” Monday, March 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Room M-137, Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

This is a free community event, open to the public. For information, contact Linda Shook, associate dean of the Sedona Center and OLLI Director Sedona/Verde Valley, at the OLLI office, 928-649-4275, ollisv@yc.edu, or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Monday, March 16

Foundation provides student instruments, cinema screen

CAMP VERDE — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation has donated almost $5,000 in musical instruments to Camp Verde Unified School District.

Individual donations have also made it possible for the Foundation to purchase a professional 18-foot cinema screen to replace the England Center’s smaller screen, as well as a large canvas screen installed more than 20 years ago.

The Foundation plans to offer a variety of films starting with the Linda Ronstadt documentary, Sound of My Voice, at 6 p.m. March 16. A summer film festival is also being planned.

The Foundation has additional plans to improve the sound system within the venue as well as beautification projects for the lobby and exterior. Tax-deductible donations for these projects can be made through their website at pecpaf.com.

For additional information on the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, visit pecpaf.org or email pecpaf@pecpaf.org.

Monday, March 16

Cottonwood Toastmasters hold speech contest

COTTONWOOD — The public is invited to watch a speech contest during Cottonwood Toastmaster’s meeting on Monday, March 16, noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave.

Participants will deliver a “Tall Tales” speech, a story that the contestant crafts to be greatly exaggerated with unbelievable elements. The winner of the club contest will go on to compete at the area contest later this month.

Cottonwood Toastmasters welcomes guests at any of their Monday meetings. The club supports members’ success in business. It also boosts confidence for people who want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast at a wedding. Toastmasters increases self-esteem for everyone, no matter what their speaking or leadership goals are.

For more information, contact Marta Adelsman, contest chair, at 928-451-9482, or Noah Blough, president, at 626-376-7637. Or email cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com.

March 16-17

Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour

JEROME — The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 55th annual Home and Building Tour, May 16 -17, a chance to look at some totally renovated gems in the mile-high town.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town to Spook Hall. The Tour starts with ticket sales at this original JC Penney on Hull Avenue.

Adults cost $25, kids $10. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure.

First Tour starts at 9 a.m. and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3 p.m. Allow 2-4 hours for this event. Participants will take a van ride to most locations with a few within walking distance of each other.

This tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.

Tuesday, March 17

Keeping Politics Local: How Do I Get Involved?

COTTONWOOD — There are many ways to get involved, and right now there is a real need for people to do so in the Verde Valley.



The Verde Valley Yavapai Democrats, formerly the Yavapai Democratic Party — Cottonwood, is recruiting people to help in our local elections.



To learn how to take action, come to the group’s next meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main St.

Social hour begins at 4 p.m., the meeting is from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase until 4:30.

We are looking for people to help canvass March 21-22 and to become Precinct Committee (PC) volunteers. As a PC, you will play an important role by registering voters, recruiting volunteers, and canvassing for Democrats running for local state offices in 2020.



Volunteering as a PC person helps build a stronger party to address local issues and concerns. It allows you to connect with fellow Democrats, to hone your leadership skills, and to have a voice in the Arizona State Democratic Party.

For information, call Kat Ginzel at 928-699-3417.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 18-19

Learn to write memoirs

COTTONWOOD — How many times have you thought “I should write that part of my life”?

Hone the skills needed to unlock the stories roaming around in your head waiting to be committed to a page.

Perhaps you want to record it for family to be cherished for generations or it is a personal story that should be shared with the world.

An upcoming seminar will give you the tools needed to craft a compelling account of your cherished memories.

Molly O'Connor will conduct the seminar Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, at Fire Creek, 677 East Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, across from the Cottonwood Post Office.

O’Connor’s work appears in a number of publications, including five editions of “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

Each seminar is limited to a few applicants so reserve early to guarantee your space.

For information, contact O'Connor at 613-489-3624 or 4molly.oconnor@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 19

Kip Williams to talk Gypsum Caves

CORNVILLE — The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 11340 Circle Drive, in Cornville.

The program will feature Kip Williams, who will discuss the Gypsum Caves discovered in an underground lead-zinc-silver operation near Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Williams is a retired geologist with more than 40 years of world-wide mining experience.

The business meeting will include the annual progress report, financial report, budget approval, and election of board members. Candidates for election to two-year terms are Tracey Campbell, Janet Cassagio, Sharon Morehouse, Nita Rinehart, Diana Stipek and Don Welcome.

The Cornville Historical Society Board meet five times each year, the second Wednesday of the month in October, November, January and February and immediately following the annual meeting in March.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call Muffy Vallely at 928-639-9558 or go to cornville-historical-society.org.

Thursday, March 19 and Tuesday, March 31

Authors talk at Clark Memorial Library

CLARKDALE — In March, four local authors will share their experiences about writing at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

Rick Rokosz, retired aerospace executive, teacher, consultant, mentor, and writer of books about implementing change and life in the corporate will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Alice Klies, author, will share her insights on how to get published in Chicken Soup books at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

RSVP with the library at 928-634-5423. For more information, visit friendsofcml.org.

Light refreshments will be provided by Friends of Clark Memorial Library for each event.

Until March 27

Call to Artists for Birding and Nature Festival Art Competition

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival is a festival held each April in Cottonwood. The event is hosted by Friends of the Verde River.

Each year, artists are invited to submit images of original artwork reflecting the festival bird for consideration as the featured artist. The 2021 theme is Carrion Birds, represented in art by the Turkey Vulture.

The selected featured image will be used to promote the festival through print and online advertising as well as in promotional fundraising products that benefit Friends of the Verde River. The winning artist will receive a $100 award, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10-foot x 10-foot space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork in 2021. Deadline to apply: March 27. Selection notifications: April 10. Go to verderiver.org/call-to-artists to learn more.

For more information about the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, visit VerdeRiver.org/birding-festival.

Thursday, March 19

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

SEDONA — The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild meets the third Thursday of every month at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive, Sedona. The next Meeting is March 19. At 9:30 a.m., coffee social; the program starts at 10 a.m. with Lisa Takata. At 11 a.m., business meeting, followed by show and tell.

Everyone is welcome to attend this program about the Navajo nation and the wool industry in Arizona.

Takata will speak about how her search for locally-grown wool led her to the Navajo nation, where she learned about the rich traditions of Navajo sheep herding dating back to the 1800s.

For the past six summers, Takata has volunteered on a wool buy crew, traveling hundreds of miles across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to help Navajo sheep herding families earn higher prices for the wool and mohair they raise.

Back at home, Takata completed a seven month-in-depth training program to become a volunteer tour guide at the Heard Museum, which provides frequent opportunities to observe how a variety of people from Arizona and around the world interact with and respond to art.

March 20-21

Annual Arizona Flywheelers Engine and Tractor Show

COTTONWOOD — The 36th annual Antique engine and Tractor Show is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. March 20-21 at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood.

Events and activities such as tractor pull and kiddie tractor pull, antique engines, tractors, models, swap meet, arts and crafts, and vendors. Cost is $5 donation, children enter for free.

Visit azflywheelers.org for more information or call Gary at 928-301-0649.

Saturday, March 21

Verde Valley volunteer trail day

COTTONWOOD — Help the U.S. Forest Service and Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition construct the new Bullseye Trail, at Forest Road 493.

Volunteers will work on the trail from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 21. Meet at the Blowout Wash Trailhead, approximately 1.5 miles past the Cottonwood Airport on FR 493.

It’s suggested that volunteers wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, sturdy work boots, eye protection, and bring snacks and water.

Leather gloves, tools and hard hats will be provided.

Food will be provided by the Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition. To make sure there’s enough food and tools, RSVP to Michael Reveile by March 19 at michael.z.reveile@!usda.gov or 928-777-2216.

Anyone younger than 18 who wants to participate needs to have a signed parental consent form. Contact Reveile for details.

Saturday, March 21

Verde Valley Comic Expo

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Public Library and Cottonwood Bookmarks announce the return of the annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 21 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

The Verde Valley Comic Expo is the celebration of all things comic books and pop culture, as well as the artists and writers who shape this medium.

Attendees will have the chance to meet local area and Arizona-based creators as well as attend informational panels about black and white comics, writing for film, animation and comics, a children's costume contest and the ever popular artist sketch-off.

The brainchild of the late Anne Roberts and local Sedona comic book artist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, the Verde Valley Comic Expo has grown in attendance every year and has become a welcome event in the community.

Proceeds from the Verde Valley Comic Expo will help assist in funding the library's 2020 summer reading program.

The Verde Valley Comic Expo doors open at 10 a.m. and the expo will run until 5 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, or $3 with the donation of two canned goods.

Children under 10 are free and free parking is available. The Cottonwood Recreation Center is located at 150 S. Sixth St.

For general information, contact Jeff Clark of the Cottonwood Public Library at jclark@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Quisumbing is president of the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association and can be reached at holla@thejanimal.com.

March 22

Arizona Grand Ole Opry tribute to Bill Bassett

CAMP VERDE — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will host “Tribute to Bill Bassett in the Grand Ole Opry Style” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 in the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.

The Grand Ole Opry Style presents several artists giving the audience a variety of music and a sample of each artist’s musical style. This tribute will include 20 different performers.

The fast-paced opening hour will highlight more than a dozen popular musicians, each performing one or two selections of country, folk, pop and jazz favorites.

The second half will feature the music of the Blazin' M Ranch singing cowboy, Bill Bassett. As a young boy growing up in Seattle Washington, Bassett imagined himself a singing cowboy when, at the age of 6, he wrote his first song, "Six White Horses."

Bassett honed his craft writing, recording and playing in clubs and at concerts, eventually making the move to Nashville, and toured the country supporting many country legends. In 2005, Bassett joined the Blazin' M Ranch where, for 15 years was the Master of Ceremonies and leader of the Blazin' M Singing Cowboys through nightly shows.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Mondays, March 23 and 30

Suicide prevention workshops

COTTONWOOD — MATFORCE and the Greater Yavapai County Coalition invite you to attend one of two “safeTALK” trainings, free suicide prevention workshops.

The trainings will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays, March 23 and 30, Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood and Monday, March 30, Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. Second St. in Prescott Valley.

SafeTALK teaches participants to recognize signs and to engage a person with thoughts of suicide and connect them with resources to help them be safer from suicide. The workshop is free and available to anyone over the age of 15.

Molly Freibott, a certified safeTALK trainer will be facilitating the workshops. To RSVP for one of the two workshops, contact MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or matforce@cableone.net.

Thursdays-Saturdays, March 19-21 and 26-28, April 2-4:

Transfer station fee-free days

CAMP VERDE — The Yavapai County Public Works Department has announced the days and hours for its 2020 community cleanup, when fees will be waived at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, about seven miles east of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge Wednesdays through Fridays, March 19-21 and 26-28, and April 2 through 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The acceptable items are household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, tires and furniture. Items that will not be accepted are loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries, dead animals or yard or green waste items.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Be prepared to unload your own vehicle. For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Thursday, March 19

J&B on the Rocks at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library, enjoy a free concert by local band J&B on the Rocks.

J&B on the Rocks features a variety of music including songs from the Big Band era, as well as jazz, county, and Latin.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Thursday, March 19

Night of archaeological discovery

CLARKDALE — From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, the Verde Valley STREAM Council will hold a night of archaeological discovery at the Yavapai College Southwest Wine Center.

Yavapai County Archaeologist Katheryn Turney will present “Archaeology in the Verde Valley and Beyond: The Importance of Protection, Preservation, Education, and Citizen Involvement.”

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be available, and award-winning wines from the college’s Southwest Wine Center will be available for purchase.

Although this is a free community event, space is limited. RSVP at vvstreamarchaeologysciencecafe.eventbrite.com.

Event seating is outside, so please dress accordingly.

Friday, March 20

Big Band Echoes returns to Cottonwood library

COTTONWOOD — The Big Band Echoes program returns to the Cottonwood Public Library on March 20 from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Dede Ewald room.

Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Vocalists began headlining popular music in the 1950s as big bands began fading. These headliners will include Nat King Cole, Kitty Kallen, Eddy Howard, Rosemary Clooney, Guy Mitchell, Perry Como and Eddie Fisher.

The monthly feature of America's Number One songs during the decade of the 1940s will include Tommy Dorsey, Bing Crosby, Al Dexter, the Mills Brothers and the Andrews Sisters. The "Swingtime" portion of the program will feature the stereo versions of the standards of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton and the Nat King Cole trio.

Featured are the talents of Vaughn Monroe, the German SWR Big Band, Sy Oliver, James Last, and Les Brown. Big Band Echoes is presented by former radio personality Jim Ahlstrom.

The views, information, or opinions expressed during this program are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of the City of Cottonwood or its employees. For more information on library services please visit ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood and is open at 9 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Fridays, March 20 to April 10

Climate change and food: presentation series

SEDONA — A series of speakers will discuss connecting the dots between our food system and climate change.

The Sustainability Alliance is offering a new speaker series called “Sustainable Solutions.”

The free set of presentations will happen Fridays, March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 10, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus.

Questions to be addressed will include:

• How do we secure our food supply in the face of a changing climate?

• How can we adapt our food choices and reduce food waste to reduce greenhouse gases?

• How can we ensure everyone has access to nutritious food?

Planet-friendly snacks will be provided. For information, visit sustainabilityallianceaz.org.

Saturday, March 21

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Annual Tea

RIMROCK — The Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club will hold its annual fundraiser tea on Saturday, March 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Tickets are $20. This year’s theme is “Broadway and Butterflies,” and will include a Broadway revue and Chico’s fashion show. Themed baskets will be raffled. All proceeds go to a scholarship fund and to local organizations.

Tickets are available from Civic Club members.

Call 510-761-0439 or email bonnie@bbest.com for more information.

Saturday, March 21

Verde River Runoff expected to sell out

CAMP VERDE — Friends of the Verde River presents the eighth annual Verde River Runoff, Saturday, March 21 in Camp Verde.

The five-mile fun float is already sold out, but the 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race has only 70 spots left and is expected to sell out well before race day. Don’t wait until March 21 to register.

The 10-mile race starts at White Bridge in Camp Verde and ends at Beasley Flat.

Registration costs $50 for the 10-mile race. The event is limited to 200 registrants. Register at verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff.

Join Friends for the after-party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival on March 21.

Friends will be pulling the winning ticket for the Run the Verde River Raffle at the festival. Purchase raffle tickets online until 5 p.m. March 20 and in person at the Festival until 2 p.m., unless all 500 tickets have been sold.

To purchase tickets for the Run the Verde River Raffle, go to verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff.

If you go …

What: Verde River Runoff

When: Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Arrive at 7 a.m.

Where: White Bridge River Access Point, State Route 260, Camp Verde

Cost: Free to watch

Information: verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff

Saturdays-Sundays, March 21-22 and March 28-29

Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2020

CAMP VERDE — Bowl for Kids’ Sake is one of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters largest community fundraisers. Because of Yavapai County communities and their support, more bigs and littles can be paired up, more friendships can be created and more futures will be defended and inspired.

This year, Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held March 21-22 and March 28-29 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

Create your team, and get pledges, online at azbigs.org. Team Captain bags, T-shirt and pledge sheets are available by calling Cheryl Gray at 928-634-9789. Then, start bowling. After collecting pledges, as a “thank you” for your hard work, you'll receive two free games of bowling (shoe and ball rental included), a Bowl for Kids' Sake T-shirt for pledges over $125, hot dogs from Cliff Castle, drinks and prizes.

This year’s theme is Rock ‘n’ Bowl and we encourage team members to dress to the theme and rock out at their bowling parties.

As a special incentive, any Verde Valley or Sedona bowler who raises more than $2,020 will be placed into a drawing at the end of the fundraiser for $500 cash.

Ongoing

Maggie’s Hospice needs more volunteers

CAMP VERDE — Maggie’s Hospice is growing and expanding its volunteer program. If you have ever considered being a volunteer with hospice, now is a great time to do so.

Maggie’s Hospice values the skills and experience of its volunteers, and provides excellent training and support.

Call Maggie’s Hospice for more information, 928-775-2290. Ask for Michele.

Ongoing

Earn a certificate in biblical studies – at Parkside Church

CAMP VERDE — Parkside Community Church is now an extension campus for Arizona Christian University – ACU.

Parkside Church, at 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, now offers a one-year Bible certificate program – 18 credit hours – available to complete or begin a university education program at ACU.

The first of six 12-week courses started on Feb. 11. The three-credit hour courses start at 6 p.m. and cost $100 per credit hour, with a $50 registration fee.

For more information, email Chad Kent at chad.kent@arizonachristian.edu or call 602-489-5300 ext. 7196.

Saturday, March 21

Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument

CLARKDALE — From 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the National Park Service and The Astronomers of Verde Valley would like to invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument to explore the skies.



Tuzigoot National Monument is at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.

The evening will begin with a ranger talk about super-novae. Telescopes provided by astronomy club members will be open for public viewing from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Night time activities are free.

For a safe and fun evening, visitors should wear close toed shoes and bring flashlights with a red filter. Children should refrain from wearing light-up shoes because bright lights can interfere with night vision.

Staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities, or to let staff know how to best meet your needs, call 928-634-5564.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Saturday, March 21

Trek for Tech in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Friends of Beaver Creek Library will host the seventh annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 21.

Check in at Rollins Park, 4235 E. Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma, at 7:30 a.m. The 10K begins at 8 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.

All participants are eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses. Trek for Tech is a non-competitive, healthy event for the whole family.

Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community, or register online at trekfortech.com. All proceeds will go to support the love of learning and reading and the Beaver Creek Public Library.

Register by March 11 to be guaranteed a Trek for Tech t-shirt. Call 928-567-4648 for more information.

March 21-22

Camp Verde Pecan & Wine Festival returns to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium and the Town of Camp Verde will co-host the 20th annual Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival.

The event is sponsored by SRP, Yavapai College and Larry Green Chevrolet. Celebrating two of the areas prime tourism draws – wine and pecans – the festival will feature 15 Arizona wineries along with a variety of pecans for pairing, a very competitive Pecan Pie contest, a Budweiser Beer Garden hosted by the Verde Valley Rangers, food trucks, live music and local artisans.

Held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 21 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 in downtown Camp Verde at 75 E. Hollamon St., the two-day festival is one of the Town’s biggest events of the year.

The 15 Arizona-based wineries who will be in attendance, pouring spring releases by the glass, bottle and case, include:

Entry to the festival is free. Wine tasting tickets are for attendees ages 21 and older and are available at an early bird rate of $20 online at Eventbrite.com, or at the door day of the event for $25/person.

Cost includes a commemorative glass and six wine tasting tickets. Additional wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information on the annual Pecan & Wine Festival, visit verdevalleywine.org or cvaz.org.

Saturday, March 21

Loven Family run, walk

COTTONWOOD — This year’s Loven Family Run & Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

This race is great for all ages and skill levels, as the Loven Family Run & Walk features a 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run through Riverfront Park and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Proceeds support Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, both programs of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Pre-registration is us through March 18 and includes t-shirt and breakfast. The 2K Run/Walk is $25, the 5K Run/Walk is $30 and the 10K Run is $35. Register early at lovenfamilyrun.com. Please, no pets.

Awards will be presented to the men’s & women’s 10K & 5K overall winners, as well as top three finishers in each age category.

Age categories: 9-and-younger, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older.

March 21-22

Vendor space available for Camp Verde’s Pecan and Wine Festival

CAMP VERDE — Applications are open for vendors for Camp Verde’s annual Pecan and Wine Festival, March 21-22.

Showcase your products to a crowd of around 5,000, as both inside craft vendor space in the gymnasium and outside vendor spaces on the Community Center field are available for this warm spring weather event.

This year, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium will host the wine tent with local wineries and space available for select vendors.



More information about the event and vendor applications is at visitcampverde.com/events, and includes a link to the wine tent registration.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is at 395 S. Main St.

Visit visitcampverde.com/events, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0828 or for more information or for a vendor application.

March 25

Member Madness Nature Night

SEDONA — Member Madness Nature Night happens at Northern Arizona Audubon Society on Wednesday, March 25 at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

About 25 members have each submitted five slides and will talk on a variety of nature subjects for five minutes each. It’s great fun to hear so many speak on assorted topics.

Thursday, March 26

CPD Citizens Academy starts March 26

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department’s next Citizen Police Academy will run for 10 Thursday evenings, beginning March 26.

Applications can be obtained in the front lobby of the Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S 6th Street, Cottonwood, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

A minimum of 20 people must sign up in order for the academy to take place.

The 10-week program designed to help Cottonwood residents increase their understanding of how a police department works within our community.

Participants have the opportunity to meet and learn about the men and women who are protecting their community and gain insight into the daily decisions the officers must make and the reasons behind those decisions. The academy includes courses on patrol operations, K-9, SWAT, patrol procedures, drugs, use of force, and other topics.

These classes are taught by CPD personnel. There will also be tours of the Cottonwood Police Department and the opportunity to ride with an officer on patrol.

Citizens eligible to apply for the academy must be 18 or older and live and/or work in the Verde Valley Area. Participation includes a commitment to attend all the training sessions.

The classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building.

There will be a culmination dinner in the eleventh week. There is no cost to participate in the academy.

For information, contact sergeants Tod Moore or Josh Fradette, tmoore@cottonwoodaz.gov or jfradette@cottonwoodaz.gov, or call 928-634-4246, ext. 2216 or ext. 2212.

Friday, March 27

Climate Change, Myths and the Search for Real Solutions

CLARKDALE — Dr. Brian Petersen, interim director of Northern Arizona University’s Sustainable Communities Program, will talk about “Climate Change, Myths & the Search for Real Solutions” at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27 in Room M-137 of Yavapai College’s Verde Campus, 601 W. Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Recent climate change analyses have called for swift and extensive interventions to avert climate catastrophe. Although climate change poses significant threats to Arizona and beyond, society has not mobilized to address these challenges.

In particular, ‘solutions’ put forward not only do not address the root driver of the problems they often prove counterproductive. This talk will outline why the solutions put forward will not solve the climate crisis and will instead put forward alternative interventions that society will need to implement if we hope to minimize future temperature increases and the associated consequences. Please join the open discussion with Q & A session.

Friday, March 27

Call to artists: Verde Valley Birding Festival competition

COTTONWOOD — A call to artists has been issued for the 2021 Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival Art Competition.

The annual festival held each April in Cottonwood, hosted by Friends of the Verde River. Each year, artists are invited to submit images of original artwork reflecting the festival bird for consideration as the featured artist.

The 2021 theme is “Carrion Birds,” represented in art by the turkey vulture. The selected featured image will be used to promote the festival through print and online advertising as well as in promotional fundraising products that benefit Friends of the Verde River.

The winning artist will receive $100, promotional products that include their image, and a free 10-by-10 space in the vendor tent at the festival to exhibit and sell their artwork in 2021.

The deadline to apply is March 27. Selection notifications will be sent out April 10. Go to verderiver.org to learn more.

Friday, March 27

Climate change, myths and the search for real solutions

CLARKDALE — At 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance will hold a discussion group hosted by Dr. Brian Petersen, assistant professor of Geography, Planning, and Recreation and interim director of Northern Arizona University’s Sustainable Communities Program.

The discussion will be held in room M-137 of Yavapai College’s Verde campus, 601 W. Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale

Petersen will talk about “Climate Change, Myths & the Search for Real Solutions.” This talk will outline why the solutions put forward will not solve the climate crisis and will instead put forward alternative interventions that society will need to implement if we hope to minimize future temperate increases and associated consequences.

This event is free and open to the public. Please join us for an open discussion with Q & A session.

Deadline is March 27

MATForce youth poster contest



MATForce and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up for the annual MATForce youth poster contest. There are many cash prizes and many ways to win.



Yavapai County youth ages 5 to 18, are invited to create an original poster that depicts an anti-drug message. Winning posters will be used in official MATForce materials, such as printed posters, school prevention workbooks, websites, and local or state media releases.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the contest’s two main categories: grades K-6 and grades 7-12. Each grand prize winner will receive $250. Also, $25 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each of seven other age categories. Honorable mention winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

For contest guidelines, visit matforce.org or contact Deputy Scott Reed at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: scott.reed@yavapai.us or call 928-777-7253. Contest deadline is 3 p.m. March 27.

March 28-May 11

Democracy in American exhibit comes to Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council, presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in American.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

Opening at Camp Verde Community Library on Saturday, March 28, Voices and Votes will be on view through Monday, May 11. The exhibition will tour five communities in Arizona starting in Camp Verde in March 2020 and ending at the Capital Museum in January 2021.

The exhibit explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government, and more.

With the support and guidance of Arizona State Humanities council, the Camp Verde library will develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Saturday, March 28

Sedona food truck festival

SEDONA — “Grub, Brews and Tunes” is the name of a Saturday, March 28, food truck event at Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona. The fourth annual festival has no admission charge and will include live music from the Invincible Grins.

Food trucks will be on-site. Each truck will have a $5 sampler menu and much more. There will be $5 beer and wine for sale.

For information, contact Ali Baxter at 928-282-7098 or abaxter@sedonaaz.gov.

Saturday, March 28

Moose, Legion craft show in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE — The Verde Valley Women of the Moose, Chapter 1854, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 135 will host a joint Spring Craft Show Fundraiser, Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Moose Lodge 1449 Hall, 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale. The show is open to the public.

WOTM proceeds from the fundraiser will go to their local youth awareness programs, Angie’s Home and their dual sister charities, Mooseheart and Moosehaven. The ALA Unit 135 earnings will be set aside for future girls attending the annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program held at the University of Arizona.

There will be approximately 25 vendor spaces available at $30 per space.

Each space is approximately 6 feet by 9 feet and will accommodate as many as two six-foot tables or one nine-foot table, plus a small card table. Crafters are required to provide their own tables, but on a first-come, first-serve basis, some tables are available, but reserved at the time of event registration.

In past years, the sale has hosted crafters with items such as crochet objects, quilts, yarn dolls, sewing items, homemade fudge, jams and jellies, cards, luminaries, every type of jewelry, small saw art handcrafted items, gel candles, goat milk products, purses, painted rocks and stenciling and more.

A table filled with sweet-treats will be available along with lunch items.

For information or to register, call Jeri Strande at 928-649-3374 or Cathy Yorba at 928-300-5535.

March 28

March a Mile for Meals

CAMP VERDE — On Saturday, March 28, Meals-on-Wheels, in partnership with the Verde Valley Senior Center, will sponsor the fifth annual Camp Verde March-a-Mile event to raise money for the Meals on Wheels program.



Registration with begin at 9:30 a.m. at the downtown gazebo at 475 Main St. The March will begin at 10 a.m. The March will proceed south along Main Street to the signal at State Route 260, then turn left and continue to Ernie’s Union 76 Station, where walkers will be given refreshments.



The route is all on a sidewalk and does not require crossing any major streets. Any walker who raises $50 or more in pledges will receive a pancake and sausage breakfast, courtesy of the Camp Verde Denny’s restaurant.

Registration forms and pledge sheets are available in Camp Verde at Town Hall, the library, Senior Center and Parks and Recreation Department.



Bring the registration form and Pledge Sheet with you on the morning of the walk. For more information, call Marie De Clue at 928-554-1059 or Penelope Cook at 928-606-5371.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to approximately 60 Camp Verde residents on a daily basis, five days a week, about 15,600 meals a year, at an annual cost of more than $100,000.

Saturday, March 28

Explore the teachings of the Baha’i Faith

COTTONWOOD — On Saturday, March 28, the Cottonwood Bahá'í community will discuss the equality of men and women at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Baha’i’s believe the equality of the sexes is a spiritual and moral standard essential for the unification of the planet. Without the qualities, talents, and skills of both women and men, true economic and social development of the planet is impossible.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com.

Saturday, March 28

Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month

COTTONWOOD — “New Deal Archaeology and the Creation of Tuzigoot National Monument” is the title of the program hosted by the Verde Historical Society at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 1 p.m.

The museum is located in the former Clemenceau School at 1 N. Willard St.

Matt Guebard, chief of Natural Resources at Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments, will include in his presentation the early history of archaeology at the Tuzigoot Pueblo and the role of the local Verde Valley communities in conducting excavations and establishing the Tuzigoot National Monument.



No admission to attend. Contributions are accepted to support the museum’s mission. The program is family friendly and handicap accessible.

See archaeology artifacts in the museum exhibits and visit the museum store for books and materials about Tuzigoot and archaeology in general.



For information about the historical society and museum, visit clemenceaumuseum.com.

Sunday, March 29

Steps to Recovery annual fundraiser

COTTONWOOD — Steps to Recovery Homes are preparing for its sixth annual Dinner for Hope fundraiser, which raises awareness about addiction issues and solutions in our community while also offering a fun afternoon.

This year’s event is Sunday, March 29 at the Blazin’ M Ranch, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This includes a great buffet, musical entertainment, testimonies from graduates of our recovery program, raffles, door prizes, and auction items.

Donating professional services and/or retail items for a raffle, auctions and/or door prizes or sponsoring this event would all be supportive.

Tickets can be purchased at stepstorecoveryhomes.org. An individual ticket is $75; a 14-seat table is $1,000. Sponsorships are available at the various levels. To get involved, call 928-649-0077.

Deadline is March 30

Equestrian club offers scholarships

In honor of founder and equestrian activist Diane C. Lovett, the Rio Verde Roverettes equestrian club – RVR – is offering four $500 scholarships to any college, university, or vocational school for female students.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must be in their junior or senior year of high school or freshman year of college, be a resident of the Verde Valley, must fill out an application, must submit official high school and/or college transcripts from the fall semester, must submit a letter of intent and two letters of recommendation, and must supply a current photo.

Application, details about each of the requirements, and conditions of the scholarship are at rioverderoverettes.org.

Applications must be postmarked by March 30.

Rio Verde Roverettes are an all-women’s drill and equestrian team that promotes good horsemanship, sportsmanship and health, and promotes the Verde Valley and the western way of life.

The club sponsors equestrian-based activities, provides volunteers for community services and events, and contributes to charitable organizations.

Friday, April 6

Important Clarkdale election cycle dates

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced. To be on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between 8 a.m. Monday, March 9, and 5 p.m., Friday, April 6.

Candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3 general election for local candidates will be required.

The voter registration deadlines are July 6 for the primaries and Oct. 5 for the general election.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are the four-year term mayoral seat, held by Doug Von Gausig, the four-year council seats held by Richard Dehnert and Scott Buckley and the two-year council seat currently held by Debbie Hunseder.

This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet. Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth St. at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

Wednesday, April 8

Job and Career Fair at VV Fairgrounds

COTTONWOOD — The 2020 Verde Valley Job and Career Fair is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood. There is no charge for admission; anyone can attend.

Employer booths are $50 if registering by Feb. 28; it increases to $95 thereafter.

Admission for veterans, job seekers who are 55 and older and those with disabilities begins at 3:30 p.m.

Bring lots of resumes, but also know that a copier will be available to job seekers on-site.

Contact Tracie Schimikowsky for information at tracie@cottonwoodchamberaz.org.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Ongoing

Senior Center seeks volunteers

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Senior Center is seeking volunteer musicians, performers, etc. for entertainment for the Verde Valley Senior Center. Contact Heather Daniels, the center’s events and social activities coordinator at 928-634-5450 or email her at heather.eventsvvsc@gmail.com.

Also, the center is accepting donations to help offset the cost of Meals on Wheels, which feeds about 1,300 seniors per week. : Hunger knows no boundaries. Donations can be made by credit card via PayPal at verdevalleyseniorcenter.org.

Saturday, April 11

Dream Run

SEDONA — On Saturday, April 11, Verde Valley School will host the 4th annual Dream Run 5K/10K, at 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona. The Dream Run is a great opportunity for runners and walkers to explore new trails and check out the international school campus while supporting Native American students with private school tuition.

All proceeds from the event support tuition scholarships for tribal members attending VVS, providing access to a life changing education for each.

The 2020 Dream Run includes both 5K and 10K trail runs for all levels and ages of runners and walkers, followed by food and festivities.

Start time for both events begins at 9 a.m. Please arrive at Brady Hall on the Verde Valley School campus by 8:30 a.m. for check-in or to register at the event.

Race entry fee is $30 prior to race day, or $35 for race day registration. Fee includes race entry, Dream Run t-shirt, and post-race refreshments.

Dogs on leashes are warmly welcomed. Prizes will be given in a variety of categories, such as oldest finisher, youngest finisher, largest group to finish together, and several more.

To register or donate to the VVS Native American Scholarship Fund, visit tiny.cc/dreamrun2020.

For race information, call Leigh Carter at 520-234-6881 or email lcarter@vvsaz.org.

Saturday, April 11

Hazardous disposal in Sedona

SEDONA — The Yavapai County Public Works Solid Waste Department is joining with the City of Sedona in hosting a free household hazardous waste disposal day, Saturday, April 11, at Sedona Red Rock High School, April 11, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, 8 a.m. to noon.

Sedona residents and unincorporated Yavapai County residents may participate with proof of residency. A driver’s license or utility bill must be provided.

Coconino County residents with household hazardous waste may contact the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center for year-round disposal service at 928-213-2159.

Acceptable items include aerosol paints and spray products, batteries (except for lead, acid or any other vehicle batteries), gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil-based paints, stains, solvents, thinners and adhesives and electronic devices for free disposal.

This includes computer equipment, small appliances, TVs and most other electronic devices.

No latex paints or commercial business waste will be accepted.

This program is for residential use only. For information on acceptable and unacceptable items, visit the City of Sedona website sedonaaz.gov, call 928-203-5060 or call Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Through April 15

Individual ADOR income tax filing now open

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season for tax year 2019 has opened. The deadline to file is April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, about 83 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

Taxpayers can view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions — including instruction booklets — on the Department of Revenue’s website, azdor.gov. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

Saturday, April 18

Rocks in the Park

CORNVILLE — Verde River Rockhounds present Rocks in the Park V, the group’s rock and mineral sale, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, in Cornville.

Members from three rock and gem clubs as well as outside vendors will sell everything from mineral specimens to yard rock, cabochons, crystals, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art and lapidary equipment.

Well-known wildlife artist Tony Znaniecki will be one of 30 vendors at Rocks in the Park. Znaniecki paints stunning scenes on agate and petrified wood.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, email jaelav334@gmail.com or visit verderiverrockhounds.com.

Sponsored by the Cornville Community Association.

Saturday, April 18

Re-enacting 1928 bank robbery

CLARKDALE — A casting call is out for Verde Valley theater people wanting to get involved in the Saturday, April 18 re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank robbery.

Organizers are looking for actors, production assistants, costume designers, and even an experienced director. Be a part of bringing an important historical event of the Verde Valley to life.

The event is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, in conjunction with the Annual Historic Building and Home Tour.

Three performances will happen, all on Saturday, April 18.

Anyone interested can contact Bill Regner at bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov or 928-639-2434.

Saturday, April 18

Clarkdale Home and Historic Building Tour

CLARKDALE — The 11th annual Clarkdale Home and Historic Building Tour is set for Saturday, April 18.

Clarkdale residents will welcome the public into their historic homes, beginning at 9 a.m. Typically, five or more homes and one commercial building are included on the tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/Events, or at the Museum, for $20 each. The last van will depart at 3 p.m.

Transportation between the sites is available, though some visitors may prefer to walk the shaded sidewalks of this historic town. The tour is not handicapped-accessible and pets are not allowed. Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are encouraged.

Guests will check in at the Men’s Lounge in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth St. Items from the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum bookstore will be available for purchase.

Locally created artwork will be up for bid at a silent auction. Visitors may replenish their water bottles and partake of complimentary refreshments. The tour vans will depart from and return to the clubhouse.

A classic car will be parked in front of each home on the tour. In conjunction with the tour, visitors can enjoy a reenactment of the famous Clarkdale Bank robbery that occurred in 1928. This story will be presented several times throughout the day at the actual location of the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, see clarkdalemuseum.org, visit the Clarkdale Museum in person, Wednesday through Saturday (hours vary) or contact Lisa O'Neill at oneill.lisa@yahoo.com.

Saturday, April 18

Earth Day celebration at RR State Park

SEDONA — Red Rock State Park’s annual Earth Day Celebration is Saturday, April 18 and features live reptile and raptor presentations, courtesy of The Phoenix Herpetological Society and the International Raptor & Falconry Center, as well as specialty nature hikes, booths, games, kids crafts and much more.

Learn from our community partners how you can take action to reduce the impacts of climate change and come experience some of the plants, animals, and beautiful landscapes that your actions will help preserve.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost is $4 for those age 14a and older, $2 for children ages 7-13 and free for children age 6 and younger.

Check the park website, azstateparks.com/red-rock, for updates on scheduled activities.

Red Rock State Park is 4050 Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.

Saturday, April 25

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

DEWEY — Saturday, April 25, is World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. From 10 a.m. to noon, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, 12255 Turquoise Circle, Dewey, is a celebration event that is free and open to the public. For information, contact Patti Daughery at taichipatti@me.com or 928-899-5252.

Monday, April 27

‘100+ Women Who Care’ chapter forms

SEDONA — The mission of the recently launched organization chapter is making a significant financial impact for a chosen nonprofit organization by raising $10,000 in an easy, efficient manner.

Cottonwood's first Giving Circle Meeting of The 100+ Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Chapter is Monday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Relics Restaurant, 3235 W. State Route 89A in Sedona.

Three times yearly, members can nominate a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, and three are randomly selected to deliver a presentation at a Giving Circle Meeting. The recipient is determined by a majority vote.

Also, 100 women each write a check directly to the chosen nonprofit in the amount of $100 and collectively donate a total of $10,000. This has a major impact on both the organization and the community.

There are no dues, only a commitment to meet for an hour and contribute three times a year. One hundred percent of donations go directly to a local nonprofit.

By joining with other women, a meaningful sum of money is made available and has an immediate, powerful impact on the community.

For further information, call Judy Reichert at 317-432-8996.

Wednesday-Sunday, April 29-May 3

Verde Valley Fair volunteers sought

COTTONWOOD — Volunteers are needed for the 2020 Verde Valley Fair, set to take place Wednesday, April 29 through Sunday, May 3, with the arts and crafts exhibits, the information booth and elsewhere.

Shifts are short so that each volunteer can enjoy the fair when done.

Contact Trish Hansen for information at 928-634-3290 or sponsors@vvfair.com.

Monday, May 30

Bad Apple Bash Tiki Classic

CAMP VERDE — Verde River RV Resort and Cottages, 1472 W. Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde, will host its inaugural Bad Apple Bash from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Poolside games, food vendors, classic cars, live music and 50/50 raffle.

Through May 1, accepting applications for the Miss Bad Apple Pageant, $30 to enter. Fifteen ladies will be chosen to compete in the pageant.

More information, email misslilymaed@gmail.com. Or visit the Bad Apple Bash Tiki Classic page on Facebook.

Monday, June 8

Missoula Children’s Theater to hold auditions for The Frog Prince

CAMP VERDE — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre’s production of The Frog Prince from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 8. Anyone auditioning should arrive by 8:50 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are three sisters – who happen to be princesses – two students to play the lonely frog, Ollie the aspen tree, bumbling knights, kindly swamp things, the well-read alligator, fancy flamingos, helpful ducks, a busy fly and the mischievous Venus fly traps.



All students, grades first through 12th, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day.

Missoula Children's Theatre will present The Frog Prince on Saturday, June 13 at Camp Verde Schools’ Multi Use Center.

The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Camp Verde is brought to you by Camp Verde Children’s Theater with support from Alan G. Benfer Scholarship Fund and Camp Verde Unified School District.

For more information, call Teddy Armstrong at 928-592-7815.

Tuesday, June 23

Business and culinary showcase

COTTONWOOD — The 2020 Sedona Verde Valley Business & Culinary Showcase, formerly known as the Regional Mixer, is set for Tuesday, June 23, at Blazin' M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year's event will take place on expanded grounds and will have surprises in store. Mix and mingle with businesspeople from all across the Verde Valley.

Questions can be directed to Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Director of Partner Services Teri Ruiz, who can be reached at 928-204-112.

To register for a table or to sponsor, go to the Community Calendar page of CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Mondays

Origami for beginners

CAMP VERDE — Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for the next class in a series of origami classes for beginners.

Have you always wanted to learn how to do origami but didn't know where to start? Levi, a seventh grader, will teach you the things you need to know to get started. Origami is a very easy hobby to pick up and it’s a lot of fun.

Class is for ages 8 and older. Classes are Mondays at 4 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Mondays

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

COTTONWOOD — Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast. Toastmasters are known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings.

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong classes in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Tuesdays

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cottonwood Public Library offers free tutoring

COTTONWOOD — To further connect with the community it serves, students in first through sixth grades can now receive free tutoring at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The free tutoring is offered in reading and math and is typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Youth Services department of the library or upstairs in the reopened Teen Zone study room.

Parents may sign their child up for the free tutoring sessions by calling 928-340-2788. Parents must attend the first session with the tutor to determine which areas the tutor will need to focus on.

The student being tutored is expected to bring their own homework and school supplies such as paper, pencils, class materials, homework and books. Tutored students are also welcome to choose books housed in the library for reference.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Ongoing

MATForce warns against Coricidin abuse

MATForce, JPO and YCESA encourage caregivers to warn youth of the risks of abusing Coricidin tablets

Due to recent increases in youth abusing the over the counter medication Coricidin, MATForce, the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) are encouraging parents and caregivers to discuss the dangers of this drug with youth.



Coricidin is an over-the-counter cold remedy which contains Dextromethorphan also known as DXM. Often teens naively assume that Coricidin and other cough and cold products containing DXM are not dangerous but this assumption can be deadly.

Large quantities of Coricidin can cause individuals to go into a coma or even lead to death.



Some of the signs of Coricidin use are similar to alcohol intoxication. These signs include confusion, drowsiness, convulsions, difficulty walking and vomiting. Long term Coricidin use can lead to mental illness (psychosis), high blood pressure and heart disease.

MATForce is also encouraging retailers who sell Coricidin to consider only allowing sales of Coricidin to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.



To prevent recent shop lifting and to protect area youth, Walmart adopted this age restriction policy.

Treatment for drug dependence is available in Yavapai County. For available resources, call the Steward Health Choice Crisis line at 1-877-756-4090 or visit the MATForce website at matforce.org.

Ongoing

Census Bureau visits Yavapai County

The Census Bureau is visiting Yavapai County as part of the 2020 Decennial Census. The decennial census counts everyone in the U.S., including people who live or stay in nontraditional living situations such as RV parks, marinas, campgrounds, racetracks, carnivals and hotels/motels.

The Census Bureau data collected determines how more than $675 billion of federal funding are spent on infrastructure, programs, and services each year.

For more information, visit ]census.gov and click on "Data Protection and Privacy Policy" at the bottom of the home page.

This page also includes information about the collection, storage, and use of these records; click on System of Records Notices (SORN) and look for Privacy Act system of Records Notice COMMERCE/CENSUS-5, Decennial Census Program.

Please visit the Census 2020 Web site at.2020census.gov for more information.



Wednesdays

Square dance lessons

COTTONWOOD — Square dancing is easier and lots more fun than the new television series. No need to rehearse, a caller serves as music coordinator and choreographer.

During a 15-week class, dancers learn to listen to calls and respond. Experienced dancers help newbies until they get the hang of things.



Four sets of couples form a square. Although you dance several dances with one partner, you interact with everyone in the square. Every 20 minutes there is a break to socialize and snack. Unlike on television, there are no worries about not getting to dance again. The next tip will shuffle you to another partner to create a new square.

The Cottonwood Road Runners Club hosts monthly dances and welcomes participants from neighboring areas, travelers, or anyone who has mastered the basics.

New classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The first lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person. Plus dance/workshop follows the beginner class. Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Ongoing

Volunteer at Montezuma Castle, Well national monuments

SEDONA — The National Park Service is looking for dedicated local volunteers to help with seasonal visitor programming at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well through May 2020.



This is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park Service and try out volunteering on a temporary assignment with a minimum commitment of four hours a week.

National Park Service has a variety of positions available to accommodate any interest and/or ability.

Each position will have two shifts, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Please indicate your availability and shift preference in your application.

To apply, please see our website at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

For more information, email Krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy in Camp Verde.



Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca.

Ongoing

Call for artists to display artwork

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has created a rotating artist program to display artwork on a monthly basis in the city’s council chambers building.

Artists in the Cottonwood area who are interested in participating in the program may call the City Clerk Marianne Jiménez at 928-340-2727, or email mjimenez@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Ongoing

Call Volunteers needed for Jerome boards

JEROME — The Town of Jerome is seeking volunteers to fill vacant seats on its Planning and Zoning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustment. If you are interested in serving on either body, contact Zoning Administrator John Knight at (928) 634-7943, or j.knight@jerome.az.gov.

An application to serve on a Board is available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the website jerome.az.gov.

Ongoing

Clarkdale announces Concerts in the Park lineup

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale has announced this year’s Concerts in the Park band line up. It was a record year for submissions with 35 bands competing for eight concert slots. The following bands have been selected and notified:

-May 23 – Verde Valley Big Band (big band/swing/jazz/pop)

-June 6 – Big Daddy D and the Dynamites (blues)

-June 20 – Johnny Lingo Trio (rolk/pop/reggae/Latin)

-July 11 – Cheek Tones (rock)

-July 25 – Trotters Wake (Irish/Celtic)

-Aug. 8 – Cadillac Angels (American rockabilly)

-Aug. 22 – McKenna Faith (country)

-Sept. 5 – Come Back Buddy (‘50s-‘60s rock)

Mark your calendar to join us at the Clarkdale Town Park this summer. View the Town website clarkdale.az.gov for concert and band details. For more information, call 928-639-2460 or email parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.