Copper Canyon Fire considers taxpayer bond for new fire station

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical plans to build a new station on the State Route 260 corridor near Cherry Creek Road.



But that station wouldn’t help response times going east into Verde Lakes, according to Fire Chief Terry Keller. Which is why Keller would like the fire district’s voters to consider approving a bond that would help build at least one additional fire station.

“We think it is prudent to thoughtfully engage in a bond discussion and decide if it is an issue we would like to place before the voters,” Keller wrote in a letter to the Verde Independent.

Additional fire stations “solve response times,” he said. “The bond accelerates the process.”

According to Keller, quality fire and emergency services “help protect your property values and play a key part in the community’s ability to continue to attract residents and businesses.”

“We want to consider all of our financial options to ensure that we are using the taxpayers’ money as effectively as possible while protecting your quality of life,” Keller said.

A $6 million bond, he said, would cost property owners about $47 per year based on $100,000 of property valuation.

But the Copper Canyon Fire Chief doesn’t want to ask voters for more money unless he has community support.

Copper Canyon Fire has created a Citizens Bond Advisory Committee to explore the needs of the district and potential costs to the taxpayers.

That committee, Keller said, works with the district’s staff, as well as community members, public safety professionals and bond and finance experts.

Citizens Bond Advisory Committee

The committee “will explore opportunities and proposed station locations that would allow our first responders to respond to calls faster and reduce cross district trips,” according to Keller.

According to former Copper Canyon Fire Board Member Dave Curtis, the committee is a “cross section of residents from the average citizen to business owners” in the Camp Verde and Beaver Creek communities.

“The goal is to educate the committee on fire district financial issues and the need for expanding the number of personnel and fire stations,” said Curtis, one of the committee members. “Also, how the bond is added to the tax rolls and the cost to property owners.”

‘Pure public good’

Copper Canyon Fire generates money based on ambulance revenue and various intergovernmental agreements, as well as billings – and taxes. All of this, Keller said, “only gets us so much money.”

Despite the earnings, the district will need a loan to build its Cherry Creek station. To build a station to serve the Verde Lakes area, and possibly a station at or near Middle Verde, securing a bond would be a necessary component, Keller said.

“Borrowing money to build one station will provide some relief,” he said. “But it doesn’t solve everything.”

Based on the roughly $100 million value of properties in the district – which includes land, commercial and residential structures, utility lines, any property annexed into the district – Copper Canyon could “not ask for more than about $6 million” in a voter-approved bond, Keller said.

Keller also said that Copper Canyon is still “exploring how best to use that $6 million.”

“If we could, I’d love to” build two additional fire stations,” he said. “It’s a pure public good. They’re something that helps the economy of the community.”

But using the bond to purchase fire trucks and other depreciating entities is not being considered at this time, Keller said.

“Fire trucks last 20 years,” Keller said. “So I wouldn’t want to bond things like that. Buildings and real estate are tangible.”

Community support

The committee has four more meetings scheduled through mid-May, two at the Montezuma Rimrock Fire Station, and two at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The March 23 meeting is at 5 p.m. at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. All committee meetings are open to the public.

“We are committed to engaging the citizens in an open process to understand their needs and how we can address them,” Keller said. “We encourage everyone to engage in this process and provide feedback.”

Copper Canyon will post committee-related presentations and details on our Bond Advisory Committee on its website, ccfmd.az.gov. Questions or comments can be sent to the committee at info@ccfmd.az.gov, or call 928-567-9401.

Once the committee has received all of the information and asked all of its questions, and once the public has been surveyed and results have been compiled, the committee will make its recommendation to the Copper Canyon Fire Board.

“The thought is if this committee supports the bond, it will give the rest of the taxpayers/voters in the district the confidence to vote for the bond in November,” Curtis said.

In May, the Copper Canyon Fire Board will either call for the bond question to be placed on the November ballot – or not.

“Obviously, if there is minimal support, they will likely not pursue that course, and there will be no bond,” Keller said. “If it is on the ballot, the community will get the ultimate say in the matter.”

