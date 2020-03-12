COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
Currently hospitals will only test hospitalized suspected COVID-19 cases. They will not do outpatient testing even if a patient has a prescription.
For people with less serious symptoms, they need to go through their provider. Providers will be required to follow the CDC guidelines for specimen collection and send the specimen to a private lab for testing.
Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor's office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you. Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility.
The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.
Yavapai County Community Health Services does not do COVID-19 testing of any kind.
For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Woman tries to bring joy to the community with heavily decorated car
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- Drug-related deaths spike in Yavapai County in 2019
- Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
- Clarkdale police chief, others give candid feedback on officer-involved shooting
- Cornville man arrested for shooting neighbor
- Heavy rain headed to Verde Valley this week
- Spring Creek Ranch water to be discussed by Cottonwood Council Tuesday
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: