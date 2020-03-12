COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines

Currently hospitals will only test hospitalized suspected COVID-19 cases. They will not do outpatient testing even if a patient has a prescription.

For people with less serious symptoms, they need to go through their provider. Providers will be required to follow the CDC guidelines for specimen collection and send the specimen to a private lab for testing.



Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor's office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you. Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility.



The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not do COVID-19 testing of any kind.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.