OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, March 12
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines

Adobe Stock Image

Adobe Stock Image

Yavapai County Community Health Services
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 10:47 a.m.

Currently hospitals will only test hospitalized suspected COVID-19 cases. They will not do outpatient testing even if a patient has a prescription.

For people with less serious symptoms, they need to go through their provider. Providers will be required to follow the CDC guidelines for specimen collection and send the specimen to a private lab for testing.

Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor's office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you. Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility.

The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not do COVID-19 testing of any kind.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
Universities implement travel restrictions, self-quarantines amid spread of COVID-19
CDC urges high-risk groups to be vaccinated
Airlines, CDC work to more quickly track passengers exposed to coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News