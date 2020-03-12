Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
SEDONA — Early Thursday morning in Oak Creek Canyon, crews with Sedona Fire District responded to a vehicle that left the road and struck a piece of construction equipment, the district reported through its Facebook page.
The accident occurred at milepost 386 on State Route 89A. Two people in the vehicle were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the district.
Sedona Fire warned that rain “may cause debris to fall onto roadways and wet roads will decrease traction and increase stopping distances.”
Most of the low water crossings in Oak Creek Canyon are now covered with moving water and normally dry washes across the District are also flowing,” according to Sedona Fire.
