CDC: 36 million flu illnesses, 22,000 deaths so far this season

According to CDC’s latest FluView report (March 1-7), flu activity as reported by clinical labs has decreased but remains elevated. Severity indicators remain moderate to low overall, but children and young adults are experiencing high hospitalization rates.

CDC estimates there have been at least 36 million flu illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

Arizona is in the midst of a busy flu season already, and it is important people stay informed about how to keep both the flu and COVID-19 from spreading. That means regular hand-washing, getting a flu shot and staying home from work or school when sick. There have been 28,710 confirmed cases of the flu in Arizona, and 540 confirmed cases of the flu in Yavapai County. There are no cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County.

As flu activity remains high, remember it’s not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t been this flu season. Check with your doctor or Yavapai County Community Health Services at 771-3122 for an appointment.



To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Some people with coronavirus have mild or no symptoms. And in some cases, symptoms don't appear until up to 14 days after infection. Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.



Currently hospitals will only test hospitalized suspected COVID-19 cases. They will not do outpatient testing even if a patient has a prescription.

For people with less serious symptoms, they need to go through their provider. Providers will be required to follow the CDC guidelines for specimen collection and send the specimen to a private lab for testing.



Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor's office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you. Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility.



The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not do COVID-19 testing of any kind.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID19. Please visit the Yavapai County Health Services website www.yavapai.us/chs and Facebook page for important health-related updates.

Members of the public with questions can call 1-844-542-8201.