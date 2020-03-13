OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, March 13
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sedona's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Sedona's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Staff reports
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 8:41 a.m.

SEDONA — Because of concerns over the coronavirus, the City of Sedona has cancelled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the accompanying Irish Concert at the Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park.

According to a news release from Lauren Browne, communications and public relations manager for the City of Sedona, future decisions of this nature “will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

“It is too soon to make any decisions about the Food Truck Festival, Celebration of Spring, or other events and activities,” Browne stated. As they near, an evaluation will be made.”

Browne explained that the City of Sedona is “in frequent contact with Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily and follow the guidelines set-forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal, state and county government agencies.”

Browne also stated that to be better prepared, city teams are considering emergency management protocol for city operations, should the need arise.

“The safety of residents will continue to be the highest priority for the city of Sedona,” Browne stated.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Put a little Irish in it
St. Patrick's Day Parade
42nd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival
Vino Di Sedona celebrates 1/2 Way to St Patrick's Day
Luck of the Irish at St. Patrick's Parade Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News