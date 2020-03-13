OFFERS
Verde River Runoff postponed
Flooding, coronavirus prompt Friends of Verde River to delay event until September

The planned March 21 Verde River Runoff in Camp Verde has been postponed until Sept. 12. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 13, 2020 2:49 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Due to this week’s flooding – and concerns over the coronavirus – Friends of the Verde River has postponed this year’s Verde River Runoff until Saturday, Sept. 12.

Kegn Moorcroft, the non-profit organization’s stewardship and development manager, said that the decision to reschedule the March 21 event was difficult – and necessary.

“Almost every event in the region is being cancelled,” Moorcroft said. “We want to make sure that people who support the Verde River and people who support Friends of the Verde River aren’t in jeopardy.”

Although water levels have rose steadily the past week, the threat of the coronavirus has “been a concern the past two weeks,” Moorcroft said. “It’s been a double-threat to us.”

Water levels too high

Moorcroft explained that Friends of the Verde cannot run the combination five-mile/10-mile event when the river’s CFS is greater than 700.

Although it’s not expected to rain this weekend, more rain is expected by the middle of next week – leading to a predicted CFS next weekend of about 900, Moorcroft said.

“We want to make sure that water is at the right level,” she said.

A year ago, Friends of the Verde also cancelled the event due to “water flow way above” the desired levels and “all kinds of debris messed up the route,” Moorcroft said.

“Last year, we didn’t know if we’d have the resources to clean up the route,” she said. “This year, we feel confident that our really great volunteer group will help us maintain that stretch of the river.”

The volunteer group includes about 25 safety boaters, a “larger crew than we’ve ever had,” Moorcroft said.

But the condition of the river was equal to health concerns over the coronavirus, she said. For that, Moorcroft said that the Verde River friends group “wants to thank the public for their understanding.”

“These events are what make Friends of the Verde River successful,” Moorcroft said.

Sept. 12 event

The September event, Moorcroft said, will also have room for 200 competitors. Although the five-mile fun float is sold out, there’s room for 62 more people to compete in the 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race.

Anyone who signed up and paid for the March 21 event is automatically rolled over to the Sept. 12 event, Moorcroft said. To get a full refund, you must cancel by June 30, Moorcroft said.

Visit verderiver.org or call Kegn Moorcroft at 928-274-2077 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

