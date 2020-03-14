Camp Verde loop trails one of 10 approved projects

CAMP VERDE — The Town of Camp Verde has received a $59K grant to build loop trails east on State Route 260 at the site of the town’s sports complex and equestrian center.

The grant comes from Title II funds that are part of the Secure Rural Schools Act 2008-2011 Reauthorization.

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee reviewed 13 grants and recommended 10 projects, including the Camp Verde trail, according to Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall.

“This is great news for us and we are looking forward to the work,” Marshall said.

Marshall explained that Camp Verde will construct “the trail portions on town land, most of which are existing paths hopefully not needing too much work.”

“I think the most important aspect of this progress is we are getting closer to offering a wider range of trail options from both our Sports Complex and the Equestrian Center for the three non-motorized user groups,” Marshall said. “Having access to these trails will help us to maximize the potential of both the Sports Complex and Equestrian Center for the benefit of the public.”

According to the town’s presentation to the Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee, the Camp Verde Loop Trails will begin at the Camp Verde Sports Complex and ascend to the top of Wickiup Mesa “with spectacular views of the entire Verde Valley.”

Two loops, totaling approximately 6.4 miles, will be non-motorized and open to hikers, equestrians, and mountain bikes, the presentation also stated.

Scope of Work

• 3.9 miles of trail will be adopted and converted from road to trail. These road-to-trail conversions would narrow the existing roadbed and would provide a more traditional trail experience once converted.

• 2.5 miles would require new trail construction. The new trail construction would create a 24” trail surface that would contour with the landscape to ensure it is low maintenance.

• Three technical switchbacks would need to be constructed. The northern part of the loop descends into a steep canyon and requires heavy rock work to build a sustainable trail alignment.

• 0.5 mile of old road would be decommissioned and rehabilitated.

• Three pairs of vehicle gates and pedestrian gates would need to be installed. This area is an active range allotment and requires administrative vehicle access.

For information on the Yavapai RAC, visit fs.usda.gov.

