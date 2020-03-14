OFFERS
Cornville wildlife center proposal could go back to Planning & Zoning

Mollie Hogan of Nature of Wildworks told the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission last month that her wildlife refuge is a “quiet wildlife center.” VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Mollie Hogan of Nature of Wildworks told the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission last month that her wildlife refuge is a "quiet wildlife center." VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 8:01 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A hearing regarding a planned wildlife center in Cornville is not likely to result in approval at Wednesday’s Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, according to one of the officials set to vote on it.

District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said this week that while the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Wildworks Wildlife Care Center’ s conditional use permit and setbacks waiver by a unanimous 9-0 vote, a variety of apprehensive public input poured in after that Feb. 20 meeting.

While a unanimous vote on an item that had no voiced opposition and only one negative comment during the Planning and Zoning hearing often leads to Board of Supervisors approval, Garrison said feedback to the board and county personnel leads him to believe the project should be sent back for more public input.

Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the County Complex, 10 S. Sixth Street in Cottonwood.

“I’d rather see that battle fought at the P&Z level,” Garrison said. “The public — those with concerns about the project — didn’t do its job in terms of speaking up and voicing concerns. But it’s our responsibility, as a county, to make sure the public is involved in the process.”

Garrison said concerns seem mainly to do with how much patron traffic will come in and out of the Wildworks site. Mollie Hogan, the owner of about eight acres near the intersection of South Tissaw Road and East Coyote Trail, told the Verde Independent she has about 55 animals she plans to move from their current location in Southern California, using the Cornville acreage for an education-based nonprofit.

Hogan said the site will be visited by small groups by appointment only, and won’t have regular business or open-to-the-public hours. She said the plan is for her or her small staff to frequently take animals to sites such as schools for demonstrations, rather than have classes or grades come out to Cornville.

The Planning and Zoning also attached its own stipulations to the application.

Garrison said the public outreach process of permit and zone-change applications can be frustrating.

“It seems like no matter what we do, we don’t reach the right people,” Garrison said. “We follow the public’s suggestions. We use Facebook. We sometimes use the radio. Newspapers. Door-hangar fliers. Input meetings during the day, or at night. And yet we still seem to miss opponents who say they weren’t notified, or couldn’t get to a meeting.”

Garrison praised the Cornville Community Association for helping effectively gather public input on various proposals.

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting is a hearing to consider establishing the Oak Creek Domestic Water Improvement District, and, if established, to appoint specific people to the district’s board of directors. The recommended initial board members are Doug Bowen, Rick Snyder, Creed Ostler, Bob Bareuther, Paul Lefarve, Ron Rovey and Chan Smith.

The new taxing district would encompass about one square mile of West Sedona, with boundaries that run along State Route 89A, Sunset Drive, an east-west line that crosses Airport Road and includes homes on Mingus Mountain Road.

