Cottonwood Council to vote on drought/water shortage plan
COTTONWOOD — Only a handful of actionable items are on the agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Cottonwood Council meeting in its chambers, located at 826 N. Main St. in Old Town.
The only item listed under “unfinished business” is the second and final reading of the city’s new Drought and Water Shortage Preparedness Plan.
New business includes a hearing and application authorization for a grant to benefit the Verde Lynx and a proposed agreement with a company that can provide low-cost insurance rates to city utility customers.
The consent agenda includes a contract for Fann Contracting, Inc. to complete the Main Street “road diet” from Willard to Cactus streets. That agenda also includes a contract approval for a Mesa firm for city generator maintenance and repair.
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Woman tries to bring joy to the community with heavily decorated car
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
- Clarkdale police chief, others give candid feedback on officer-involved shooting
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Suspect(s) sought in Camp Verde drive-by shooting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: