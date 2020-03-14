OFFERS
Sat, March 14
Cottonwood Council to vote on drought/water shortage plan

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:02 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Only a handful of actionable items are on the agenda for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Cottonwood Council meeting in its chambers, located at 826 N. Main St. in Old Town.

The only item listed under “unfinished business” is the second and final reading of the city’s new Drought and Water Shortage Preparedness Plan.

New business includes a hearing and application authorization for a grant to benefit the Verde Lynx and a proposed agreement with a company that can provide low-cost insurance rates to city utility customers.

The consent agenda includes a contract for Fann Contracting, Inc. to complete the Main Street “road diet” from Willard to Cactus streets. That agenda also includes a contract approval for a Mesa firm for city generator maintenance and repair.

