Edward Borowski appointed to Beaver Creek School Board

RIMROCK — Tim Carter’s interview with Beaver Creek’s newest school board member was one of the best he’d ever experienced in the past 15 years.

Thursday, Carter, the Yavapai County School superintendent, officially appointed Edward Borowski to replace Betty Hart on the Beaver Creek School Board.

Hart resigned on Feb. 11 due to medical reasons.

Borowski’s appointment will expire on Dec. 31, although he plans to run for a seat on the district’s governing board in the November election, Carter said.

According to a March 12 news release, Carter said he is “convinced that Mr. Borowski will serve the public well.”

“He has a solid understanding of educational issues and finance and his concern for the wellbeing of the community and residents is obvious,” Carter said.

After more than 20 years as a mathematics and technology teacher in Maine, Borowski retired in 2008 and moved to the Rimrock, where he volunteers with Northern Arizona Healthcare and Beaver Creek Transit.

Janet Aniol, director of the Beaver Creek Transit, said that Borowski “is appreciated for his kindness, humor, warmth and service.”

“Any community would be lucky to have someone both as qualified and caring as Edward Borowski on their school board,” Aniol said.

Borowski is also treasurer of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Beaver Creek Historical Society.

A graduate of St. Peters High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, Borowski earned an Associate of Arts degree in Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He then completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education/Math from the University of Maine.

Borowski’s first meeting with the Beaver Creek School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 in the district’s conference room, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

