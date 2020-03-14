Letter: Arizona Flywheelers Club steps up for Mingus students

Editor:

A thank you to the Arizona Flywheelers Club for their generosity to Mingus High Students.

Recently seven members of the Arizona Flywheelers Club visited Mingus Union High School and were impressed by the Career and Technical Programs, (CTE) including trade and industrial education, such as automotive, agriculture, welding, CAD design, sports medicine, computer application software, and more.

Many of the school’s instructors have master’s degrees in their technical fields and teach at the local college which enables the students to receive dual credit for their work at the CTE program at Mingus High School, and Yavapai College.

However, it is unfortunate that some students lack the $80 tuition for the college credits in order to complete the certification process.

The Az Flywheelers made a $1,000 donation to the CTE group to assist students with tuition, and presented this past month by the club President, Gary Covert and several members. Recognition to this club is in order. Thank you.

Jack Castimore

Cottonwood