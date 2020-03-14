Letter: Attend March 19 P&Z Hearing on Spring Creek Ranch
Editor:
After their initial proposal was rejected, the developers of Spring Creek Ranch submitted an Amended Letter of Intent, requesting rezoning that will allow them to put 2,100 housing units/pads on land that straddles Spring Creek: 1,500 manufactured or site-built home lots of which up to 200 may be used for recreational vehicle pads, 400 rental units and a 200 unit assisted living facility.
Keep Sedona Beautiful urges residents of Yavapai County to attend the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing at which this proposal for rezoning will be heard.
The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday March 19 at 10 South 6th Street in Cottonwood.
You can read information about this proposal for a mega-development by visiting the KSB web site, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org.
Craig Swanson
Trustee
Keep Sedona Beautiful
