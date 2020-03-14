OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 14
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: With COVID-19, needs of at-risk population always come first

Originally Published: March 14, 2020 8:39 a.m.

Editor:

There are so may opinions on what we should be doing to protect ourselves from the Covid-19 virus.

I do have concerns about the corona virus. I don’t feel when I say this that I am overreacting to the situation. Each of us has the right to believe what we want to believe. We choose how to live our lives and how we will interact with others.

We do need to stop looking at the spread of this virus as a political game. The CDC has advised older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions to take extra precautions to prevent infection. I fit into this group.

When people refuse to take this seriously and chuckle at Costco being out of toilet paper, they are hurting the most vulnerable of us. They may not get the virus, or get a mild case because they are younger and healthier than I am. However, because they choose to look at it as a game, they are making things worse.

We should all be considerate of the at-risk population no matter our beliefs.

Jeannine Cheek

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
Dealing with COVID-19: Just another day on the job for emergency service providers
Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
Coronavirus victim out of quarantine, officials see ‘no risk’ of spread
ASU students describe chaotic return from China due to coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News