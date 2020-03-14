Letter: With COVID-19, needs of at-risk population always come first
Editor:
There are so may opinions on what we should be doing to protect ourselves from the Covid-19 virus.
I do have concerns about the corona virus. I don’t feel when I say this that I am overreacting to the situation. Each of us has the right to believe what we want to believe. We choose how to live our lives and how we will interact with others.
We do need to stop looking at the spread of this virus as a political game. The CDC has advised older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions to take extra precautions to prevent infection. I fit into this group.
When people refuse to take this seriously and chuckle at Costco being out of toilet paper, they are hurting the most vulnerable of us. They may not get the virus, or get a mild case because they are younger and healthier than I am. However, because they choose to look at it as a game, they are making things worse.
We should all be considerate of the at-risk population no matter our beliefs.
Jeannine Cheek
Cottonwood
