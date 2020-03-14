Letter: Mental health also at risk with COVID-19

Editor:

With the outbreak of COVD-19, there is naturally going to be increased stress and anxiety in our community. The physical signs of the flu-like illness are well known.



However, it is important that we are sensitive to mental health issues that can and will arise as a result of the outbreak. Fear and anxiety about this disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions, not only in adults, but in children.

If a person or family has to quarantine because of the illness, social isolation can be difficult. Already, large gatherings and planned activities have been canceled or postponed, increasing social isolation. All people in our community, to include healthcare workers,f will need to practice self-care to remain emotionally and physically healthy.

Jobs will be impacted as fewer people will be traveling, shopping or supporting local businesses.

Reaching out by phone, email and video chats can be ways to continue relationships during this time.

The CDC website has a good resource called Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19.



This site stresses that if a person already has a preexisting mental health condition, it is important to follow their treatment plan and monitor for any new symptoms.

Donna Buchanan,

PMHNP-FNP-BC

Sanctuary Cove Healthcare