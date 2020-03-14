Letter: Traffic challenges mount for Rimrock community

Editor:

The issue of the 293 exit going North off the I-17 is a huge problem when one exits off the 293 to proceed into the Rimrock-Lake Montezuma communities because of bottlenecking which also involves traffic traveling from the Cornville Road to also enter the BC Road driving to Rimrock-Lake Montezuma or to enter the 293 going North.

There bottlenecking happens when the homebound traffic piles up when someone is waiting to enter onto the I17 going No. while waiting for the oncoming traffic coming out of the BC Road -- those who are on their way to work. It causes traffic to build up on the Cornville road and at the 293 offramp exit itself. It presents a very disturbing and dangerous problem.

With the ongoing developments in the Rimrock area now, that traffic load from them is part of the problem. The growth has been so rapid that we have not had time to even assimilate that load.

Then there is the two-lane bridge over the Beaver Creek where the traffic is at a crawl because of the businesses.

There is a small community of businesses on both sides of the BC Road near the 293 exit aka McGuireiville. The gas station, an auto repair shop, antique stores, a restaurant, clothing store, and a feed store represent the businesses. There can be quite a wait to turn into and exit from them. There is a crosswalk but forget it if someone wants to use it - they can continue aging as they wait. It isn’t pretty.



The road going into Rimrock, to Montezuma Estates and down in the Lake Montezuma is a two-way road - some places have turn lanes, but they are short distanced.



Rezoning for a high-density development could potentially mean 300 to 500 more cars at the 293/Cornville Road/NB I17 roads rather than for the 27 homes for which the property for the proposed PPE is currently zoned. We do not have the infrastructure to handle an influx of population that the complex would put on not only the BC Rd. but the entire infrastructure.



In order to build the Brockett Ranch extension going into the proposed development, it will be chaos with the heavy equipment working on the BC Road causing traffic delays for the residents as it will be a huge block for the folks driving to work and those coming home. Remember, it is a two-lane road. If there is a round-about built or a special lane for turning on to the extension road, the matter of the traffic volume from the extra vehicles is not solved. In addition, the extension will be encroaching upon a historical trail.

It will also cause a big mess when the BC Road has to be torn up to tap into the AZ Waterline. I am confident the county is aware that the AZ Water Co. replaced a dried-up well in our area. How can the county allow a facility that will house potentially 1,000 people whose water needs would put a drain on our already carefully monitored water needs of the present community?

A 1,000 person load, along with water for a pool and water for laundry, etc., is a potential for disturbing the current balance of water. Water is a moot issue for the county, I know.

A large density development does not fit for our area.

The proposed development is the cart-before-the-horse story. It follows no order or depth of planning as far as the infrastructure goes.

Until and unless the county reconfigures the 293 exit for safety and amount of traffic it presently handles, widens the roads into and out of the community, conscientiously gives deep consideration to the water issue(s), the county is not in a position to consider a high-density development.

Dorcas Gerace

Rimrock