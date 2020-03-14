Letter: Why can’t we get tested for coronavirus?

Editor:

Of course there have not been any confirmed cases in the Verde Valley for the coronavirus. That is because no one can get tested. My 70-year-old husband who has asthma and I have been sick for a week with symptoms consistent with the virus.

We have called our local doctors. We have explained that we attended the Sedona Film Festival for six films ... being crammed in long waiting lines with full theaters.

Five days after the last film I was hit with a cough and 102-degree temperature. In the five days before getting sick we were to numerous stores and restaurants in Cottonwood and Prescott. There is something seriously wrong when a 70-year-old with asthma cannot get tested.

Lynne Knopp

Cottonwood