OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, March 15
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State AG on meetings amid COVID-19 adjustments: lots of public notice

Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services file photo

Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services file photo

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 7:38 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona's top prosecutor is providing advice to state and local agencies on how to meet their legal obligations under the Open Meeting Law in the face of COVID-19.

The answer, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, is technology.

In an informal legal opinion issued Friday, Brnovich said the state's Open Meeting Law actually allows public bodies to hold remote meetings.

He said that could mean having board or council members at remote locations, connected to each other electronically. Or Brnovich said board members might decide to meet at a central location but not allow public attendance to minimize the risk of spreading disease.

But the key, he said, is public notice -- and lots of it -- far in advance of any meeting.

The whole purpose of that, Brnovich said, is to tell people how they can attend -- or at least view -- public meetings by informing them of when and where to go as well as how to get information about what matters are going to be up for discussion.

That, he said, starts with a statement on a public agency's website informing people that there will be a meeting held remotely through technological means.

That, in turn, means providing a website location for a video conference and directions on how to access the meeting. And if the meeting will be telephonic, then people need a number to call in to be able to hear.

Conducting a meeting remotely, Brnovich said, requires special considerations that wouldn't be important for those conducted in the same room with members of the public present.

For example, he said, any members of the public body should identify themselves each time they begin speaking. Ditto, he said, of staffers, other presenters and members of the public.

If there are to be presentations, copies of those should be available on the website.

And for clarity, those conducting the meeting should ask all participants to mute their microphones or phones when they are not speaking.

None of this, Brnovich said, alters the fact that nothing in state law actually requires public bodies to allow members of the audience to speak as long as they are allowed to witness what business takes place.

On Twitter: @azcapmedia

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Here is the model for dealing with, solving a problem
Jerome officials learn the law
Jerome sets fine example for rest of Valley to follow
Editorial: Mathews fails city leadership test over use of private email
Editorial: Open Meeting Law is best protection for integrity of legislative process
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News