Teacher pay raises, new principal contract on Beaver Creek agenda

RIMROCK — Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will consider a 5% pay increase for its teachers for FY 21.

The Beaver Creek School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the district’s conference room, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

The increase, Superintendent Karin Ward explained, comes from Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan to provide 20% pay raises to the state’s teachers by 2020.

The 5% raise in FY 2021 to the district’s teachers amounts to an “an additional estimated cost of 45,000 including mandatory benefits,” Ward said.

The district governing board will also consider a 3% pay increase for certified salary chart for FY 21.

Contract extension for principal?

The Beaver Creek School Board will also consider approving a three-year contract extension for Principal Katrina Sacco. The extension would keep Sacco at Beaver Creek through FY 23.

Said Ward, Sacco “models treasure hunting with both staff and students.”

“She knows her students and staff well,” Ward said. “She is focused on both the social emotional and academic well-being of each student. She works closely with staff and families to support the needs of each student. It has been a joy to watch her grow into the position as Beaver Creek School’s principal.”

A copy of the district governing board’s agenda is at bcs.k12.az.us. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

