OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 14
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Valley schools stay open despite coronavirus concerns

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:26 a.m.

Friday, superintendents from the Verde Valley’s seven school districts agreed to keep their schools open despite concerns of the coronavirus.

“As of right now there are no identified cases (of COVID-19) in Yavapai County,” the superintendents stated in a March 13 news release. “In an abundance of caution, our administrative teams are developing contingency plans for educational services in the event we need to close schools in the future.”

The statement was signed by Karin Ward of Beaver Creek, Danny Howe of Camp Verde, Danny Brown of Clarkdale-Jerome, Steve King of Cottonwood-Oak, Mike Westcott of Mingus Union, Dennis Dearden of Sedona-Oak Creek and Bob Weir of Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education.

Thursday, the area superintendents participated in a conference call with other school district superintendents from around the state, as well as Gov. Doug Ducey, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ.

According to the news release, Currently, Arizona Department of Health Services “is not recommending school closures or the cancellation of after school activities.”

“Any future decisions of school closures will be made in consultation with each other and with local health officials as we continue to work closely with Yavapai County Health Department,” the superintendents stated. “If we are alerted that any type of community spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Yavapai County, we will immediately follow all protocols set forth by the Yavapai County Health Department.”

Maintenance crews at each of the area’s school districts “provided a deep cleaning of all Verde Valley schools during spring break,” the superintendents stated.

“When we return to school on Monday, we will continue to provide daily disinfecting of classrooms and all high traffic areas and will encourage and educate students to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer that is readily available at all sites,” the superintendents stated.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County health advises people to stay home if feeling sick
Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
Dealing with COVID-19: Just another day on the job for emergency service providers
Airlines, CDC work to more quickly track passengers exposed to coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News