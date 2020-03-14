Wischmeyer rescinds ethics complaint against CV mayor
CAMP VERDE — Cheri Wischmeyer has withdrawn her Feb. 18 complaint against Mayor Charlie German for “allowing the public access to information that was not vetted and is potentially harmful” to council members Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau.
Wischmeyer is a member of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office’s Community Committee.
In her March 11 letter to the Town of Camp Verde, Wischmeyer stated that council’s handling of a February agenda item that led to the complaint had ultimately resolved her concern.
“When I prepared my complaint, I ended it with three items that could lead to an early resolution of my concerns,” said Wischmeyer. “When the town council considered agenda item 13 on Feb. 19, each of those items were substantially achieved.”
On Feb. 19, council considered imposing censure and sanctions on both Butner and LeBeau based on actions leading up to and including council’s Jan. 8 meeting.
Council ultimately voted 5-to-1 to not impose actions against Butner and LeBeau. Before council’s vote, German said that he authored the proposed disciplinary letters that accompanied the Feb. 19 agenda packet.
Wischmeyer stated in her March 11 letter that her main reason for filing the complaint was that German “had single-handedly determined” that LeBeau and Butner “were deserving of letters of reprimand that included censure and sanctions.”
German’s submitted agenda item, she also stated, prematurely assumed that councilors LeBeau and Butner had violated the council’s Code of Ethics and Conduct.
“If the mayor can submit an agenda item that prejudges the conduct of fellow councilors, what would prevent those same fellow councilors from submitting a similar complaint on him or other members of the Town Council?” Wischmeyer asked. “The result could be a never-ending, round robin of complaints being filed against each other; detracting from the efforts of the town council to provide effective government for our community.”
