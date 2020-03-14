OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 14
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wischmeyer rescinds ethics complaint against CV mayor

Cheri Wischmeyer, Mayor Charlie German. VVN file photos

Cheri Wischmeyer, Mayor Charlie German. VVN file photos

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 9:03 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Cheri Wischmeyer has withdrawn her Feb. 18 complaint against Mayor Charlie German for “allowing the public access to information that was not vetted and is potentially harmful” to council members Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau.

Wischmeyer is a member of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office’s Community Committee.

In her March 11 letter to the Town of Camp Verde, Wischmeyer stated that council’s handling of a February agenda item that led to the complaint had ultimately resolved her concern.

“When I prepared my complaint, I ended it with three items that could lead to an early resolution of my concerns,” said Wischmeyer. “When the town council considered agenda item 13 on Feb. 19, each of those items were substantially achieved.”

On Feb. 19, council considered imposing censure and sanctions on both Butner and LeBeau based on actions leading up to and including council’s Jan. 8 meeting.

Council ultimately voted 5-to-1 to not impose actions against Butner and LeBeau. Before council’s vote, German said that he authored the proposed disciplinary letters that accompanied the Feb. 19 agenda packet.

Wischmeyer stated in her March 11 letter that her main reason for filing the complaint was that German “had single-handedly determined” that LeBeau and Butner “were deserving of letters of reprimand that included censure and sanctions.”

German’s submitted agenda item, she also stated, prematurely assumed that councilors LeBeau and Butner had violated the council’s Code of Ethics and Conduct.

“If the mayor can submit an agenda item that prejudges the conduct of fellow councilors, what would prevent those same fellow councilors from submitting a similar complaint on him or other members of the Town Council?” Wischmeyer asked. “The result could be a never-ending, round robin of complaints being filed against each other; detracting from the efforts of the town council to provide effective government for our community.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wischmeyer files ethics complaint against Camp Verde mayor
Letter: Take a ride on the Camp Verde political merry-go-round
No reprimand for Butner, LeBeau as Camp Verde Council votes 5-to-1 against censure, sanctions
Camp Verde council to recognize recently-elected officials
Camp Verde council considers censure, sanctions against Butner, LeBeau
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News