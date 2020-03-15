School closures announced throughout Verde Valley

Most Verde Valley school districts announced Sunday that local schools will not be in session Monday and many of them will be closed for the next two weeks.

A Sunday news release from all school superintendents in Sedona and the Verde Valley stated, “After much consideration and deliberation with our leadership teams, medical professionals, governing boards and leaders in our community regarding COVID-19 the following Verde Valley superintendents have decided to close schools for the next two weeks through March 27th, 2020 with continual re-assessment for the potential of extended closures:

● Beaver Creek School District

● Clarkdale Jerome School District

● Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

● Mingus Union High School District

● Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District

With exception:

● Camp Verde Unified School District & Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education will close for one week and re-evaluate on Thursday, March, 19.

● Our districts are committed to keeping our children and community safe. We will keep the public informed of any developments. Please refer to our messaging outlets, e-mails, websites, and social media sites for continued updates.

Spanish Translation:

Después de mucha consideración y deliberación con nuestros equipos de liderazgo, profesionales médicos, Juntas Directivas y líderes de nuestra comunidad con respecto a COVID-19, los siguientes Superintendentes de Verde Valley han decidido cerrar las escuelas durante las próximas dos semanas hasta el 27 de marzo de 2020 con una reevaluación continua del potencial de cierres extendidos:

● Distrito escolar de Beaver Creek

● Distrito escolar de Clarkdale Jerome

● Distrito escolar de Cottonwood-Oak Creek

● Districto de la High School secundaria de la unión de Mingus

● Distrito escolar unificado de Sedona-Oak Creek

Con excepción:

● El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Camp Verde y la Academia del Valle para Educación Profesional y Tecnológica cerrarán durante una semana y volverán a evaluar el jueves 19 de marzo

Nuestros distritos están comprometidos a mantener seguros a nuestros niños y la comunidad. Mantendremos al público informado de cualquier novedad. Consulte nuestras salidas de mensajería, correos electrónicos, sitios web y sitios de redes sociales para obtener actualizaciones continuas.

In addition, the Arizona Education Association Sunday called for students to remain home from school until education leaders and state policymakers can present a detailed plan of support that assures students will be returning to safe classrooms and healthy school sites.

“During this time we call on the governor to exercise all the powers of his office including convening the legislature in special session to swiftly and directly address this unanticipated crisis. We also call on the governor to arrange for a meeting of state education and health leaders to work collectively to ensure the safety of Arizona families,” stated a news release from the Arizona Education Association.

Yavapai College

Yavapai College has implemented a COVID-19 response plan. The plan will delay face-to-face classes one week until March 23. During this time, the college will be working to on a plan to limit face-to-face contact through virtual instruction.

The full announcement can be found at www.yc.edu/healthbulletin