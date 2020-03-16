Bill Bassett tribute rescheduled for Sept. 27

CAMP VERDE — Because of coronavirus concerns, the organizers of the Arizona Grand Ole Opry tribute to Bill Bassett have rescheduled their March 22 event for Sunday, Sept. 27 due to coronavirus concerns.

According to Ken Zoll, president of the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, ticket holders have been notified that their tickets will be honored for the September date or can request refunds.

For more information, visit pecpaf.com.

-- Bill Helm