Mon, March 16
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Camp Verde cancels Pecan and Wine Festival

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 11:53 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — This year’s Pecan and Wine Festival, scheduled for March 21-22, has been cancelled.

The cancellation, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said Monday, is due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and based on direction from Gov. Doug Ducey to limit events to fewer than 50 people, as well as recommendations from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Town staff, according to Marshall, have been monitoring “this rapidly evolving situation for several days and made the decision based on concern for public health after updated guidance from the various agencies involved.”

Because of the eight-week current restrictions on public gathering “and the uncertain nature and timeline of the public health emergency,” Marshall said “it is not feasible to reschedule the event.”

Existing commitments such as Labor Day weekend’s Heritage Pool opening, summer day camp and planning for the July 18 Corn Fest make rescheduling impractical, Marshall said.

Marshall also said that the Town of Camp Verde and the Verde Valley Wine Consortium will process refunds for vendors and customers who bought wine tasting tickets in advance.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is located at 395 S. Main St.

For more information, call 928-554-0828, email parks@campverde.az.gov or visit visitcampverde.com/events.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

