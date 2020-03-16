Cancellations, postponements abound in wake of CVOID-19 outbreak

VERDE VALLEY — Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, and Sunday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all schools closed for two weeks.

Here are a few of the non-school cancellations and postponements submitted over the weekend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic concerns:

Debbi Laitenberger, the coordinator, for Cottonwood Tax Aide, said the AARP has suspended all of its tax preparation assistance programs nationwide.

In a letter to sites nationwide, Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, vice president and national director of the AARP Foundation, said alternative delivery of tax services, such as a drop-off service, are not currently planned.

“Although we recognize the strong desire to employ other ways to serve taxpayers in our communities, we must operate and remain within program scope and program policy,” Lee-Villanueva wrote. “As of this writing, the Department of Treasury and IRS have not made a determination about extending the tax season deadline. We continue to be in touch with IRS about program services, and different or new approaches that we can implement.”

The Sedona Public Library announced the planned Thursday, March 19 afternoon appearance by Michiko Hayashi about the work of Dr. Masaru Emoto and his book "The Hidden Messages in Water,” has been cancelled.

A firm promoting the grand opening of a new Camp Verde housing development is postponing a ceremony indefinitely.

“Contemporary Resorts & Residences, following current COVID-19 recommendations, will cancel the Grand Opening events for Verde Ranch Estates this week, March 16 and 17,” wrote Kayla Cash, account executive for AMF Media Group. “We remain excited about showcasing our new home neighborhood in Camp Verde, Arizona, and look forward to rescheduling the grand opening gatherings, as the situation changes.”

In a news release, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum has postponed the annual Historic Home and Building Tour, which was scheduled for April 18.

The Bank of Arizona robbery reenactment is also postponed.

Advertisers who have purchased space in the brochure for these events will receive a refund as will ticket holders. In order to protect the health of volunteers, visitors and patrons, all Historical Museum public events are on hold until further notice, including the popular “First Friday: In Their Own Words” series and visitation to the museum. The Museum will participate in “Arizona Gives” Day on April 7. Anyone wishing to support the effort to preserve Clarkdale history please consider donating to our online giving campaign at azgives.org/clarkdalemuseum.

Monday, the Verde Valley Sinfonietta announced that it has canceled its planned March 29 concert at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

The March 21 Comic Book Expo at the Cottonwood Library also has been canceled as is the Monday, March 30, meeting of the Sedona Camera Club.

In addition, the March 20-21 Arizona Flywheelers Small Engine Show at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds has been canceled.