Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
VERDE LAKES - According to a news release sent out Monday afternoon by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, a woman’s body was found along the bank of West Clear Creek Sunday morning.
Deputies were called to the area of East Skyline Drive and Citrus Way shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of a possible deceased woman on the bank of the creek. Deputies and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical personnel confirmed the death, and the woman was later identified as Kimberly Joy Vargo of Camp Verde.
The release says that at this time, “Foul play does not appear to be a factor” in the woman’s death.
The marshal’s office said a thorough investigation is currently being conducted by CVMO detectives, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives and investigators from the Yavapai County Attorney’s and Medical Examiner’s offices.
CVMO said it will release more information as it becomes available.
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: