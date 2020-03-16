OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 16
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 5:19 p.m.

VERDE LAKES - According to a news release sent out Monday afternoon by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, a woman’s body was found along the bank of West Clear Creek Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the area of East Skyline Drive and Citrus Way shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of a possible deceased woman on the bank of the creek. Deputies and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical personnel confirmed the death, and the woman was later identified as Kimberly Joy Vargo of Camp Verde.

The release says that at this time, “Foul play does not appear to be a factor” in the woman’s death.

The marshal’s office said a thorough investigation is currently being conducted by CVMO detectives, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives and investigators from the Yavapai County Attorney’s and Medical Examiner’s offices.

CVMO said it will release more information as it becomes available.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sheriff investigates death in Oak Creek Canyon
UPDATE: Dead body found on Cliffs Parkway in Camp Verde
Another dead body found in Camp Verde
Montiel case ruled a homicide
$2,000 taken from Camp Verde Chase bank
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News