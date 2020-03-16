Local schools adapt to curriculum needs, meal programs during closure

VERDE VALEY — Despite the mandated statewide closure of schools due to the coronavirus, Verde Valley educators are planning to feed the bodies and minds of their students.

Monday, Beaver Creek home-delivered meal bags with both breakfast and lunch to the district’s families. Tuesday through Thursday and next week Monday through Thursday, the district will home deliver the meal bags with both breakfast and lunch, as well as grade level homework packets.

With Beaver Creek-area residents attending high school at either Camp Verde or Mingus Union, those students are also eligible to receive food, Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward said. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

At Cottonwood-Oak Creek, teachers spent much of Monday morning planning assignments so their students don’t fall behind while at home March 16-27. Assignments are available online through a link at the district’s Facebook page, Cottonwood-Oak Creek Schools.

But not all students have access to the Internet, or to Wi-Fi, Superintendent Steve King said. Which is why the district is coming up with a plan for families to pick up homework.

“We’re still determining the resources we have to continue education while the students are away,” King said. Use of the district’s remote learning platform is not a requirement, according to the district’s Facebook message, but “rather support to keep students learning during the closure.”

Any of the district’s children under age 18 can pick up a free sack breakfast and/or lunch at either Oak Creek School or Cottonwood Education Services during the closure.

Breakfast is available for pick-up from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, lunch from 11 a.m. until noon.

Taking care of students, families and staff

Tuesday, Camp Verde Unified’s administrative team will create a plan to feed the district’s children, and to provide lessons during the unplanned vacation.

The district’s teachers, Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said, are “already providing non-required assignments, websites and things to go through.”

“Camp Verde Unified is taking care of its students, families and staff during this shutdown period,” Howe said.

With a four-day school week, Howe pointed out that Camp Verde students would miss eight instruction days.

‘Fluid and fast-moving situation’

Clarkdale-Jerome’s Danny Brown referred to the coronavirus as a “fluid and fast moving situation.”

“Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County, we realize there is great concern among our stakeholders about how this could spread in our schools, and ultimately to the greater community, despite all of the measures taken and planned for the future,” Brown wrote to the district’s families on March 15.

Brown explained in the letter that all field trips, as well as after-school clubs and athletics have also been cancelled. But the district is working to provide food options for families.

“The coming days and weeks will be a profound test of our strength as a community,” Brown said.

Brown also said that leadership from the district and the school leadership is meeting “to define additional details for our faculty and staff.”

Clarkdale-Jerome will provide updates through email, as well as the district’s website and Facebook.

‘Many unanswered questions’

As with Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union is providing sack meals from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. until noon for the district’s K-12 students. Due to the coronavirus scare, meals cannot be consumed on campus.

Mingus Union will provide updates through email, our website, and automated phone calls during the closure, Superintendent Mike Westcott wrote in a letter posted at the district’s website.

Westcott also said that teachers will keep their websites and Google docs pages up to date with assignments and instructions for students.

“We are also working on the possibility of using our online software to provide instruction, but that would probably be in the event the closure extends beyond two weeks,” Westcott said. “This is new territory for everyone, and we realize quite clearly that there are many unanswered questions. What we do know for sure is that we live in a community of caring people who have demonstrated the ability to care for others and persevere through challenging times.”

Besides closing school to students and the public, all school clubs and athletics are cancelled until further notice, as well as all school-related events including athletic games and practices and fine arts performances and rehearsals.

