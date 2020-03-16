Montezuma Castle, Well, Tuzigoot cancel events
After careful consideration, the staff at Montezuma Castle, Well and Tuzigoot national monuments has decided to cancel all events and programs for the safety of visitors and staff through the end of March.
While the parks remain open, please consider the risk involved with spending time in close proximity to others. Montezuma Castle typically sees 1,500 or more visitors a day during this time of year.
Questions, comments, and concerns can be directed to Superintendent Dorothy FireCloud 928-567-5276 x223.
Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. For additional information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca.
Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335. For additional information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca.
Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call our visitor center at 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.
More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. For the latest information on events and programs, follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
