More rain for Verde Valley, but not as much as last week

VERDE VALLEY - Another wet week is in the forecast, but not as wet as the past seven days have been.

National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Peterson, working out of the Flagstaff office, said creek and river levels won’t rise as much as occurred since last Tuesday, when about four consecutive days and nights inun-dated the Verde Valley.

“Snow levels will be lower this time, so we won’t have rain up on top of the Mogollon Rim,” Peterson said. “Noth-ing in the Verde Valley should crest as high as last week.”

Tuesday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m., across the valley. Wind gusts shouldn’t be higher than 20 mph.

Wednesday, on the other hand, will have a high of only about 46 degrees in Cottonwood, and cooler in Sedona, with a chance of precipitation of 100% and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

More rain is coming Wednesday night, with a snow level of between 6,000 and 6,500 feet after 10 p.m., Peterson said, but the low in the Verde Valley will be about 37 degrees.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected in the Verde Valley this week; four to 10 inches is predicted at those higher elevations.

Thursday, there’s a slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers, with the high temperature moving up to near 45, and the chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Thursday night, a slight chance of rain and snow showers will exist until about 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s.

“North of Sedona, east of Sedona and southeast of Sedona where snow usually falls, and this storm will be no ex-ception,” Peterson said.

Peterson said to expect about two feet of rise along lower Oak Creek, one foot rise on Dry Beaver Creek and possi-bly two feet along Wet Beaver Creek. All are forecast to crest Thursday afternoon.

“The Verde River falls and rises more slowly than the smaller systems,” Peterson said, “so it will decrease until Wednesday morning and slowly rise after that, but no more than a foot or two this week.”

Peterson said making predictions three or four days out is tough, because storms shift.