No County Planning and Zoning meetings until at least June

PRESCOTT — There won’t be a hearing on Eric Borowsky’s Spring Creek Ranch planned area development proposal Thursday.

In fact, there won’t be any hearings or any other actions taken in a meeting by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission for at least the next three months, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said Monday that the Commission won’t hold any meetings until at least the month of June, and the county’s Development Services department won’t be accepting any development applications until May 16.

“We’re shutting down all non-essential services,” Garrison said. “We’ve got all the same problems as everyone else: schools are closed; families are quarantining; employees are traveling and can’t get back here.”

Garrison said Board of Supervisor meeting intervals are more specifically required by statute, including Wednesday’s 9 a.m. meeting at the County Administration Complex on Sixth Street in Cottonwood.

“We will make some adjustments,” Garrison said regarding Supervisors meetings. “Presentations will be shortened. And we’ll use our technology to ensure there aren’t as many people in one room, while still allowing the public to provide input to, and interact with, the board.”