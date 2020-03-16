Western Light: Signs of the Times
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 10 a.m.
In 2019, Clear Creek flooded on February 14. This year, it's March 14. The crossing on Verde Lakes Drive is, once again, not only flooded but torn up by the raging creek. Will the road be fixed in time for the monsoons? Only time will tell.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
