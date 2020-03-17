Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree bring Americana/rockabilly to Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, March 21, Cottonwood Main Stage welcomes Flagstaff’s own, Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree, for a little Americana/rockabilly night, featuring Pat Roberts from The Heymakers and Andrew Laugher.

Andy See has been playing Arizona Roots Rockabilly for over 20 years and counts Little Richard, Johnny Horton, Buck Owens and others as some of his influences.



Put on your dancing shoes because Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree do not mess around when there is music to play and fun to have.

There is no cover for this 21 and over show.

Friday, March 20, DJ ill,Ego presents an after St. Patrick’s Day dance party full of great music and yummy drink specials. ill.Ego doesn’t follow the rules when he’s playing music, so why should he follow them where the St. Paddy’s Day holiday is concerned.



Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature a Nightclub 2 Step dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring a Salsa dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.