OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Blazin’ M Ranch among businesses on hiatus

Blazin’ M Ranch has canceled all events for the rest of March, according to co-owner Lori Mabery. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

Blazin’ M Ranch has canceled all events for the rest of March, according to co-owner Lori Mabery. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 7:49 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Lori Mabery says Blazin’ M Ranch was in the midst of lining up what could have been one of its biggest spring and summer seasons in its 25-year history.

Instead, after about five consecutive days of cancellation calls, suspension of Arizona school classes and the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to cancel or postpone events of 50 people of larger, Mabery and her husband, Dan, and other family remembers decided to close the popular Old West attraction for the rest of March.

Closures are happening worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“Between 9-11, the 2008 downturn and this, this virus has had the most impact on us,” Mabery said. “It’s heartbreaking for all involved. We thought we could just muddle through some really slow weeks, but we get a lot of buses who bring seniors to the ranch, and when all of those buses canceled, that made it a no-brainer.”

The chuckwagon supper, western stage show and other activities make Blazin’ M Ranch a unique facility, especially for special events.

The Dinner for Hope fundraiser for Steps to Recovery Homes, Verde Valley Bike Rally and Loven Family Run are all events in which organizers have been flexible and willing to discussing re-scheduling later in the year.

The Maberys employ about 10 full-time staff and 25 part-timers. She said February through April is the busiest time of year for Blazin’ M Ranch; Lori and Dan also have a real-estate business.

Mabery said the hope is the shutdown will be temporary, and loyal and widespread customers will again be able to spread the word and send business their way.

“We are confident that if we can do our part to flatten the curve on the spread of this virus,” Mabery said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fund raisin' for Blazin' Arts<br><i>Money supports Artist in the Classroom </i>
New management team for Mabery Blazin' M Ranch
Blazin' M Ranch celebrates 20th anniversary with an Old West Fest
Blazin' M Ranch celebrates 20th anniversary with an Old West Fest
It's Lucky 13 at Blazin' M Ranch
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News