Blazin’ M Ranch among businesses on hiatus

COTTONWOOD — Lori Mabery says Blazin’ M Ranch was in the midst of lining up what could have been one of its biggest spring and summer seasons in its 25-year history.

Instead, after about five consecutive days of cancellation calls, suspension of Arizona school classes and the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to cancel or postpone events of 50 people of larger, Mabery and her husband, Dan, and other family remembers decided to close the popular Old West attraction for the rest of March.

Closures are happening worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

“Between 9-11, the 2008 downturn and this, this virus has had the most impact on us,” Mabery said. “It’s heartbreaking for all involved. We thought we could just muddle through some really slow weeks, but we get a lot of buses who bring seniors to the ranch, and when all of those buses canceled, that made it a no-brainer.”

The chuckwagon supper, western stage show and other activities make Blazin’ M Ranch a unique facility, especially for special events.

The Dinner for Hope fundraiser for Steps to Recovery Homes, Verde Valley Bike Rally and Loven Family Run are all events in which organizers have been flexible and willing to discussing re-scheduling later in the year.

The Maberys employ about 10 full-time staff and 25 part-timers. She said February through April is the busiest time of year for Blazin’ M Ranch; Lori and Dan also have a real-estate business.

Mabery said the hope is the shutdown will be temporary, and loyal and widespread customers will again be able to spread the word and send business their way.

“We are confident that if we can do our part to flatten the curve on the spread of this virus,” Mabery said.