Tue, March 17
Bread of Life suspends hot Tuesday dinners

After March 17, Bread of Life will suspend its hot dinner program due to concerns over the coronavirus. But food distribution will be available Tuesdays and Fridays at the Camp Verde ramada. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 1:36 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Because of concerns over the coronavirus, Bread of Life Mission will provide a hot St. Patrick’s Day dinner of bangers and mash from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday using a drive-thru model.

Anyone in need of hot dinner and/or a food box Tuesday will be asked to “stay in their vehicles, and we will come to them,” Program Director Jeremy Embry said.

Watch for proper signage and staff to provide direction for traffic flow at 51 E. Hollamon St., the site of Bread of Life’s weekly dinner.

After March 17, Bread of Life will suspend its hot dinner program and its Farmers’ Market style of food distribution, although the mission will provide pre-packaged food boxes, Embry said. Distributions will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Camp Verde ramada.

"We hope to resume the dinners on April 7,” Bread of Life stated on its Facebook page. “Please know that this decision was not made lightly. But in the best interest of our clients, volunteers, and staff, it was one that had to be made.”

Embry also said that Bread of Life is "in partnership with several other food pantries to ensure that there is enough food to go around in the Verde Valley."

Bread of Life is also working with state, local, and federal authorities. Emergency food boxes will continue to be available by calling Bread of Life at 928-567-6931.

For more information, visit bolmaz.org or facebook.com/breadoflifeaz, or call 928-567-6931.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

