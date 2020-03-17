Bread of Life suspends hot Tuesday dinners
CAMP VERDE — Because of concerns over the coronavirus, Bread of Life Mission will provide a hot St. Patrick’s Day dinner of bangers and mash from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday using a drive-thru model.
Anyone in need of hot dinner and/or a food box Tuesday will be asked to “stay in their vehicles, and we will come to them,” Program Director Jeremy Embry said.
Watch for proper signage and staff to provide direction for traffic flow at 51 E. Hollamon St., the site of Bread of Life’s weekly dinner.
After March 17, Bread of Life will suspend its hot dinner program and its Farmers’ Market style of food distribution, although the mission will provide pre-packaged food boxes, Embry said. Distributions will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Camp Verde ramada.
"We hope to resume the dinners on April 7,” Bread of Life stated on its Facebook page. “Please know that this decision was not made lightly. But in the best interest of our clients, volunteers, and staff, it was one that had to be made.”
Embry also said that Bread of Life is "in partnership with several other food pantries to ensure that there is enough food to go around in the Verde Valley."
Bread of Life is also working with state, local, and federal authorities. Emergency food boxes will continue to be available by calling Bread of Life at 928-567-6931.
For more information, visit bolmaz.org or facebook.com/breadoflifeaz, or call 928-567-6931.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: