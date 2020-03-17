OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde, fire district consider combined boundaries

Russ Martin

Russ Martin

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 8:28 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Not all properties within the Town of Camp Verde are included in the jurisdictional boundaries of the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District.

Friday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider a resolution that would change that.

At Friday’s work session, council will discuss jurisdictional boundaries with Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller.

Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

According to Town Manager Russ Martin, this conversation pertains to “citizens in town boundaries who currently are not paying for fire service.”

Copper Canyon’s fire service boundaries, Martin said “are different than town boundaries.”

Council’s March 20 agenda packet, which includes a draft of the resolution, is available at cvaz.org.

At this point, the resolution is not up for approval by council, Martin said. Friday’s meeting is to “identify the pros and cons.”

“If it does come down to that, council would put on a formal agenda,” Martin said.

Rural business development grant

At Wednesday’s regular meeting, council will consider authorizing the Economic Development Department’s application for a $35K USDA Rural Business Development Grant to fund a Verde Grows agricultural feasibility, branding and promotion program.

Wednesday, council will meet in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., suite 106.

The idea, according to council’s March 18 agenda packet, is to “create a brand and develop a promotional campaign that will promote Verde Valley agricultural products throughout the region and throughout the state.”

The Town of Camp Verde has $5,000 set aside in the Economic Development Department’s budget for the program and would use the funding to launch the program, the agenda packet also stated.

 -- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde Connect: Meeting of minds in CV Wednesday
Camp Verde Town Manager anticipates new contract ‘probably in March’
Camp Verde council to consider change to procurement protocols
Camp Verde to continue work on HR director job description
Camp Verde considers freeze on sewer rates
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News