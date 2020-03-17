Camp Verde, fire district consider combined boundaries
CAMP VERDE — Not all properties within the Town of Camp Verde are included in the jurisdictional boundaries of the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District.
Friday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider a resolution that would change that.
At Friday’s work session, council will discuss jurisdictional boundaries with Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller.
Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the library, 130 Black Bridge Road.
According to Town Manager Russ Martin, this conversation pertains to “citizens in town boundaries who currently are not paying for fire service.”
Copper Canyon’s fire service boundaries, Martin said “are different than town boundaries.”
Council’s March 20 agenda packet, which includes a draft of the resolution, is available at cvaz.org.
At this point, the resolution is not up for approval by council, Martin said. Friday’s meeting is to “identify the pros and cons.”
“If it does come down to that, council would put on a formal agenda,” Martin said.
Rural business development grant
At Wednesday’s regular meeting, council will consider authorizing the Economic Development Department’s application for a $35K USDA Rural Business Development Grant to fund a Verde Grows agricultural feasibility, branding and promotion program.
Wednesday, council will meet in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., suite 106.
The idea, according to council’s March 18 agenda packet, is to “create a brand and develop a promotional campaign that will promote Verde Valley agricultural products throughout the region and throughout the state.”
The Town of Camp Verde has $5,000 set aside in the Economic Development Department’s budget for the program and would use the funding to launch the program, the agenda packet also stated.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
