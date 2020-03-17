OFFERS
Charter, Christian schools not exempt from mandated statewide order to close

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 8:33 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Not only has United Christian School closed for the next two weeks, but the school’s daycare program will be closed at least through March 20.

United Christian School, a K-8 school, will evaluate and decide whether or not daycare will also be closed March 23-27, according to Lynda Hilton, the school’s administrator. “We generally don’t have more than 50 for childcare,” she said.

Monday, the school’s teachers and staff prepared school work packets for pickup between 2 and 4 p.m. Tuesday. “Since this is a rapidly changing situation, we will continue to monitor all information from federal and state authorities,” Hilton said.

‘Serve our students’

Verde Valley Montessori School is considering how to provide lessons and studies during the school closure, said Maryann Green, the school’s executive director.

Green is exploring whether the assignments will be available online, picked up at the school, or both.

“We’ll do the best we can to serve our students,” Green said.

Both American Heritage Academy campuses – Camp Verde and Cottonwood – are utilizing additional cleaning procedures “for the health and well-being of our students and staff,” said Mark Plitzuweit, president and CEO of Edkey Inc. and Sequoia Schools, the parent company of American Heritage Academy.

American Heritage is working with the Department of Education, Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, and other school leaders on educational options and opportunities for all of its students.

At the Montessori Children’s House in Camp Verde, each student will receive a customized study packet this week that is expected to have everything they need during the classroom interruption, said Merika Bach, the program’s director.

