TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Coronavirus: Camp Verde Parks & Rec closes gym, cancels pickleball

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation has closed its community center gymnasium until further notice. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 10:19 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation Department has closed its community center gymnasium until further notice, the department announced Tuesday.

“Due to the eight-week restrictions on no public gatherings of over 50 people and the newest recommendation from the White House to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, we will be changing some of our regular procedures,” Parks and Recreation stated Tuesday in a news release. This is because of the “ongoing COVID-19 situation and based on recommendations from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the United States Centers for Disease Control.”

In addition to the gym’s immediate closure, the town has cancelled pickleball “for at least the next two weeks.”

“Pickleball requires the use of community equipment that is touched often by many people and participants are also in close contact while playing,” the news release stated.

Parks and Recreation has also cancelled its next two Friday field trips, March 20 to Queen Creek Olive Mill, and April 3 to Mesa Marketplace. The department has also postponed the start of its next Friday afternoon fun camp “to a date yet to be determined.”

As far as the town’s public spaces used for parties and other private events, Parks and Recreation said that they will be available for use, but that all users will be informed of the Centers for Disease Control recommendations and will be responsible for making decisions regarding cancelling the event “considering the people attending their planned events.”

Parks and Recreation reminds the public that response to the coronavirus is “evolving quickly and changes may be made to this daily, or even hourly as we continue to follow guidance and direction from the Town Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.”

For more information, call 928-554-0820 ext. 3 or email parks@campverde.az.gov rather than visiting the office.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

