Cottonwood announces coronavirus safety protocols

COTTONWOOD — Monday, the City of Cottonwood implemented numerous changes to services and limited closures of facilities and programs to safeguard residents from the spread of the coronavirus – COVID-19.

Utility Online Bill Pay: The one-time payment fee for the utility billing online bill pay has been waived until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to pay online, mail payments in or call in payments instead of coming into the office.

Cottonwood Municipal Court: Cottonwood Municipal Court encourages those who may be sick or have recently traveled abroad to please conduct business with the Court by phone, email or fax only.

Cottonwood Police Department: Until further notice, Cottonwood Police Department has suspended fingerprinting, as well as the police citizens academy, cadet program, ride-a-long program and facility tours.

Cottonwood Public Library: The Cottonwood Public Library will be open, but with reduced services. Communal gathering spaces, such as the public access computers and reading areas, will be closed to the public. All programs will be postponed, until further notice. Small group programs held at the library by outside agencies can continue if they choose.

Cottonwood Area transit (CAT): Cottonwood Area Transit will now clean its buses twice each day, but asks that passengers to help us with basic hygiene procedures:

-Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

-Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-Please stay home if you are feeling sick.

-All buses will have disinfectant available on the bus. Together, we can make a difference. For more information about Verde Valley public transportation, call 928-634-2287.

Cottonwood Recreation Center: All scheduled group exercises classes at the Cottonwood Recreation Center and programming activities such as adult volleyball, will be suspended until further notice. Seating areas at the Recreation Center have also been closed. The Vintage Run and the City’s annual Easter Egg event are also postponed.

City of Cottonwood Council Meeting: These meetings will continue as scheduled, but the community is encouraged to watch on Facebook Live. We will have a staff member monitoring and responding to questions as appropriate.

To keep everyone apprised of the latest developments, the City of Cottonwood will keep cottonwoodaz.gov/coronavirus up to date with the latest information.

Old Town Center for the Arts postpones, cancels spring events

With the ongoing global challenges of the coronavirus and guidelines advised by the Center for Disease Control, Old Town Center for the Arts has rescheduled or canceled its upcoming spring events.

For March, the annual Old Town Blues Fest originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed. But the Red Earth Theater’s Pink Nectar Café, scheduled for March 27-28, has been canceled.



Old Town Center for the Arts will monitor information from public health officials and local authorities “to determine if it is appropriate to present concerts originally scheduled for April and May,” OTCA stated in a news release.

Email info@oldtowncenter.org or call 928-634-0940 for any refunds. For more information about the center’s events, visit oldtowncenter.org, the center’s Facebook page, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.