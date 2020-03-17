Food City, Bashas’ open at 5 a.m. Wednesdays to seniors

VERDE VALLEY — Beginning March 18, the Camp Verde Bashas’ and Cottonwood Food City grocery stores will open from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone age 65 and older, according to a news release from Duality Public Relations.

The earlier hours for senior citizens is to “support the shopping needs of older adults during this critical time,” the news release stated. This change in store hours affects all Arizona Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s grocery stores.

Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door, the news release stated. If a senior needs a caretaker, one caretaker “is welcome, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.”

All purchase limitations will remain in effect.

Camp Verde’s Bashas’ is at 650 Finnie Flat Road in the Outpost Mall. Cottonwood’s Food City is at 1501 State Route 89A.