Fort Verde cancels History of the Soldier because of coronavirus restrictions
CAMP VERDE — Tuesday, Fort Verde Park Manager Sheila Stubler announced that this year’s History of the Soldier event, scheduled for April 4-5, has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.
“At this time, we have postponed all large events with more than 50 people until May 8,” Arizona State Parks and Trails stated Tuesday in a news release. But Arizona State Parks and Trails remain open at this time.
“We are taking the necessary precautions for our visitors and staff as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services,” the news release stated.
More information is at AZStateParks.com/coronavirus.
The postponement of all large events also means that the Fort’s volunteer vintage baseball team, the Excelsiors, will not travel to the Copper City Classic tournament in Bisbee, April 4-5.
The tournament, said Mike Anderson of Friends of Warren Ballpark, may be cancelled or postponed. The Friends of Warren Ballpark board is expected to decide Wednesday evening whether to cancel or postpone the tournament due to the coronavirus.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: