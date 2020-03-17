Fort Verde cancels History of the Soldier because of coronavirus restrictions

CAMP VERDE — Tuesday, Fort Verde Park Manager Sheila Stubler announced that this year’s History of the Soldier event, scheduled for April 4-5, has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

“At this time, we have postponed all large events with more than 50 people until May 8,” Arizona State Parks and Trails stated Tuesday in a news release. But Arizona State Parks and Trails remain open at this time.

“We are taking the necessary precautions for our visitors and staff as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services,” the news release stated.

More information is at AZStateParks.com/coronavirus.

The postponement of all large events also means that the Fort’s volunteer vintage baseball team, the Excelsiors, will not travel to the Copper City Classic tournament in Bisbee, April 4-5.

The tournament, said Mike Anderson of Friends of Warren Ballpark, may be cancelled or postponed. The Friends of Warren Ballpark board is expected to decide Wednesday evening whether to cancel or postpone the tournament due to the coronavirus.

