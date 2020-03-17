OFFERS
Tue, March 17
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Harkins Theatres will temporarily suspend operations until March 31, 2020

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 10:13 a.m.

Harkins Theatres will temporarily suspend operations until March 31, 2020.

On Monday evening, March 16, Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins Theatres, released a message indicating that the company’s movie theatres would be closed for a time due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “While this is certainly disappointing news for us,” Bowers wrote, “our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team.”

Bowers said that Harkins would continue to pay all of its employees during the time the theatres are closed.

Bowers’ complete statement can be viewed online at, harkins.com/covid-19.

