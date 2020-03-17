Live music springs into season at Bella Vita

Friday, March 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jerry McFarland sings and plays his heart out at Bella Vita Ristorante in West Sedona.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs at his disposal. He plays and sings with poise and confidence.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin-inspired jazzy bossa nova to soulful rhythm & blues classics.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as the Righteous Brothers, the Drifters and many other famous performers.

McFarland has performed in the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium. He has worked with touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Saturday, March 21, 6-9 p.m.

Bella Vita Ristorante features Dan Vega, a local musician and solo performer who is making a name for himself in the Sedona music scene.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is captivating from the moment he starts his show.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

He is a consummate professional with a solid local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.