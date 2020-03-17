Mingus hires Provenzano as new head football coach

COTTONWOOD — Doug Provenzano is hopeful of leading the Mingus Union football program back to its glory years.

Mingus is coming off an 0-10 season, the exact kind of challenge Provenzano already has taken on before in his career.

Provenzano, recently hired as the Marauders’ coach, hopes to build up numbers and bring the program back to playoff form.

Provenzano spent 2019 as an assistant on the coaching staff of the high-scoring Liberty Lions, a team that won the 6A title despite entering the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. He was the coach at Barry Goldwater, another Phoenix-area program, in 2016 and 2017, leading the Bulldogs to 4-6 and 6-4 records. Goldwater won only one game total in the two seasons before Provenzano took over the program.

The contract of Mingus coach Robert Ortiz wasn’t renewed after he coached the past two seasons.

“I think Doug is going to be a great fit here,” said Mingus Union Athletic Director Yancey DeVore. “His philosophies really match ours. He has helped build winners. He’s a great motivator, and he is someone of great character.”

DeVore said Provenzano will help motivate coaches as well.

“Assistant coaches being local is common in a small town,” DeVore said. “What’s not as common is a coach who won’t waver. He’ll deal well with the tremendously high expectations around here.”

DeVore acknowledges numbers in the football program were low in 2019. That will be one of Provenzano’s major challenges.