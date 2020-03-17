Mingus Union seeks temporary additional pay for personnel ‘deemed essential’ during coronavirus school closure
COTTONWOOD — At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider a resolution that would provide time and one-half pay to hourly personnel “deemed essential for school operations on an intermittent basis during the next two weeks,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said.
The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the district’s library, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.
According to Westcott, the additional pay would likely involve “under a dozen positions with no more than half that at a given time.”
Those employees, he said, would mostly be custodial, food service and clerical.
A copy of the Mingus Union agenda can be found at mingusunion.com.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Drivers ID'd in Feb. 10 Cornville Road collision
- COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County per CDC and ADHS Guidelines
- Hospital reports no confirmed COVID-19 virus in Verde Valley
- Public Health confirms third case of COVID-19 involves member of school community
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Failure to yield by California woman results in death of Cottonwood man
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Landlord gets probation, suspended jail sentence for property violations
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- School closures announced throughout Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: