Mingus Union seeks temporary additional pay for personnel ‘deemed essential’ during coronavirus school closure

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 6:48 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider a resolution that would provide time and one-half pay to hourly personnel “deemed essential for school operations on an intermittent basis during the next two weeks,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the district’s library, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

According to Westcott, the additional pay would likely involve “under a dozen positions with no more than half that at a given time.”

Those employees, he said, would mostly be custodial, food service and clerical.

A copy of the Mingus Union agenda can be found at mingusunion.com.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

