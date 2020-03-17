Nightlife & Music: March 18 - 25, 2020

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale, 928-639-0800, 1012lounge.com

3/19, 5pm, Walt Young

3/21, 7pm, The Izzies

3/22, 5pm, Combo Deluxe/Food Challenge

3/24, 5pm, Tenny & Reed

3/26, 5pm, Dog & Dave

3/28, 7pm, Menagerie

3/29, 5pm, Johnny Lingo Trio

3/31, 5pm, Jack Couchman & TJ

Bella Vita Restaurant

6701 W. S.R. 89A, 928-282-4950

bellavitasedona.com

Bella Vita Restaurant,

6701 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona

3/20, Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland

3/21, Sat. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dan Vega

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 W Middle Verde Road,

Camp Verde. 928-567-7999, cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

Dragonfly Lounge

Comedy at the Castle

Thursdays, 7pm, Free Admission

3/19, Jeff Leeson & Tige Wright



9pm-live music -Free Admission

3/20 & 21, Pima Express, Variety

3/27 & 28, XS Band, Latin/ Variety

Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano

2321 W. 89A, Sedona. 928-282-5219, dahlanddiluca.com

Sunny Hessler / Live Piano / Every Sunday & Monday 7-9PM

Les Czimber / Live Piano / Every Friday & Saturday 7-9PM

Golden Goose American Grill

2545 W. Hwy 89A, Sedona. 928-282-1447

Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays – Guitarist Rick Cyge 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hippie Emporium

1123 N. Main St., Cottonwood, 928-202-3308

Fri 3/20 Karl Jones Dublin Soul 4-7

Sat 3/21 Dave Buecler 1-4

Tue 3/24 Traveling Troubadours Open Mic 4-7

Fri 3/27 Chris Yak 4-7

Sat 3/28 Don Jones 1-4

Tue 3/31 Traveling Troubadours Open Mic 4-7

Judi’s Restaurant

La Pasada Plaza, located at 40 Soldiers Pass Road, Sedona 282-4449

Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the Lounge,: Jon Weekly and Gioia Cohen

L’auberge de Sedona

301 Little Lane. Sedona 928-399-7002

Guitar Virtuoso Anthony Mazzella: Fridays, Saturdays 6-9 pm and Sunday brunch 11am -2pm.

Main Stage

1 S. Main Street, Cottonwood, 928-202-3460

Wed 3/18- Bingo 7 pm

Thu 3/19- Trivia 7:30

Fri 3/20- DJ ill.Ego 9:00

Sat 3/21- Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree 9:00

Mon 3/23- Dance class 6:30-7:30/Karaoke 8:00

Tue 3/24- Dance class 6:30-7:30/Karaoke 8:00

Wed 3/25- Bingo 7:30

Thu 3/26- Beer School 7:00

Fri 3/27- DJ Johnny K 9:00

Sat 3/28- Los Angeles Blues Artist, Diane Rein 8:00

Mooney’s Irish Pub

Hillside Center, 671 State Route 179, Sedona, 928 282 2331, mooneysirishpubsedona.com

03/19 – 9pm – Karaoke with Prizes

03/20 – 9pm – DJ X-Factor

03/21 – 9pm – Thunderhorse Band

03/26 – 9pm – Karaoke with Prizes

03/27 – 9pm – Charlie Bezilla

03/28 – 9pm – Super Soul

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona, 928-204-1300, oakcreekbrew.com

Wednesday, 3/18: “Lom & Bis” 6-8PM

Thursday, 3/19: “Jeff Baker” 6-8 Friday, 3/20: “Sister & the Sun” 8PM

Saturday 3/21: “Devin Angelet” 3-6PM “Super Soul” 7PM

Sunday, 3/22: “Bill Barns” 3-6PM Wednesday, 3/25: “Christopher Zzenn” 6-8PM

Thursday, 3/26: “Jonesy” 6-8PM

Friday, 3/27: “The Hum” 8PM

Saturday, 3/28: “Randy J. & Babashibambo” 3-6PM Open Mic starts 7PM

Sunday, 3/29: Live Music 3-6PM

Old Corral

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

03/20 Karaoke 8:00 - 12:00



03/21 Well Dressed Wolves 9:00- 1:00

03/28 latex Johnny 9:00 - 1:00

03/29 NAZBA Blues Jam 2:00 - 6:00



Red’s Sedona Grill

2250 S.R. 89A, 928-340-5321, SedonaRouge.com

3/18, Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Andrew Daniel Yates

3/19, Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Lyndsay Cross

3/20, Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Patrick Ki & Friends

3/21, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., Jerry McFarland



Rene Restaurant

336 Highway 179 # B118, Sedona, 928-282-9225, rene-sedona.com

Saturdays, 5:30 p,m,: “Beautiful Melodies”

Sound Bites Grill

101 N Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

928-282-2713, SoundBitesGrill.com

3/18-6pm Robin Miller Acoustic Guitar and Piano, No Cover

3/19-6pm Chill on the Hill: Eric and Robin Miller, No Cover

3/20-7pm The Blues Review Band, Blues, $10 Cover

3/21-7pm Walt Richardson and Friends, World Reggae, Ticketed Event

3/22- 6pm Robin Miller on the Baby Grand No Cover

3/25-6pm Robin Miller Acoustic Guitar and Piano, No Cover

3/26 -6pm Chill on the Hill, Eric and Robin Miller

3/27 - 7pm Rosemary Chavez Platinum $10 Cover

3/28 -7pm Flamenco Guitarist Esteban and Teresa Joy Concert, Ticketed Event

3/29 - 6pm Robin Miller on the Baby Grand No Cover

Synergy Lounge

2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 106, West Sedona

Every Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Alcohol-free

Thursday, 3/19, Andrew Daniel Cates Music Box - 7pm

Thursday, 3/26, Way of the Sacred Music Box & Cacao Ceremony - 7pm

Wednesday, 4/1, First Wednesdays Herb Class - 6pm

Friday 4/3 - First Fridays Art Walk - 3pm-11pm

Saturday 4/4 - Herbal Consultations 10am-2pm

Thursday 4/9 - Ashtani Music Box - 7pm

Thursday 4/16 - Sacred Drumming Cacao Ceremony - 7pm

Thursday 5/14 - Adam Smith Music Box - 7pm

Thai Palace Uptown

260 Van Deren St Uptown, Sedona. 928-282-8424

Every Monday & Tuesday 5 p.m. Live Music with Fitzhugh Jenkins

THAT Brewery

300 E Cherry St., Cottonwood,

928-202-3013, THATBrewery.com

Fridays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3/20 J.R. & Tangy

3/27 Decker

4/3 J.R. & Tangy

4/10 Jack Couchman and T.J.

4/11 Hangover Easy and the Funky Brunch with DJ Billy Desmond10:30am-2pm

4/17 The Fey

4/24 Decker

4/25 DJ Larue 12-6pm and The Yoties,6-9pm

Vino Di Sedona

2575 W. Hwy. 89A, Sedona

3/18 Christy Fisher, Contemporary Rock & Pop 6-9

3/19 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

3/20 Saffire, Authentic Rock n’ Roll 6-9

3/21 Wine Tasting w/ music by Vincent Z 3:30-6; The Salt Miners, Blues 7-10

3/22 Rob DeFriese, Acoustic Rock 6-9

3/23 Jerry Wayne McFarland, Acoustic Rock 6-9

3/24 KB’s Open Jam Night 6-9

MUSICIANS

Susannah Martin

Sundays thru May; 10am- 11:15 am, The Hub” 525B Posse Ground Rd., W. Sedona

Wednesdays, 2/26 & 3/11, 5-8PM:

Fri. 3/20, 6-9PM: MMK Trio, Reds Lounge (Sedona Rouge Hotel, W. Sedona)

Rick Cyge

The Golden Goose American Grill, 2545 W. Hwy 89A, Sedona, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Thursdays, 3/19, 3/26, 4/2, 4/9/20 (ongoing) Sundays, 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12/20 (ongoing)

Tuesdays; 3/17, 3/24, 3/3 , 4/7, 4/14/20 (ongoing)

Page Springs Cellars; 1500 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville; 928-639-3004; Wednesday, 4/1, 3-6 p.m.

The Secret Garden Café, 336 AZ-179, suite F101, Sedona, 928-203-9564; 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Wednesdays, 3/18, 3/25, 4/1, 4/8/20

Ed Cooper

3/18 – Page Springs Cellars, 3–6pm

3/20 – Grasshopper Grill 5:30–8:30pm (with Cattywampus)

3/21 – PJ’s Pub, 6– 9pm (with Cattywampus)

3/22 – Alcantara 12:30–4:30pm

Menagerie

Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 10 12 Lounge, 910 Main St. Clarkdale, no cover, 21 and older.

Patrick Ki

Daily 11AM-2PM (weather permitting) - Solo Guitar @ Tlaquepaque (outdoor courtyards-rotating)

Wednesdays 5-8PM - 89Agave Cantina (uptown Sedona). Patrick & Friends (Soft Pop Guitar & Vocals) & Robin Miller, 1/29-w/ Michael Johnson & Susannah Martin. 2/5-w/ Dan Vega & Susannah Martin. No Cover. Info: PatrickKiMusic.com

The Renegade Band

American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, last three Sundays of the month); all shows 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., open to the public

Judi’s Restaurant & Lounge

40 Soldier’s Pass Rd., Sedona, 928-282-4449

Jon Weekly and Giola Cohen, classic rock and more, Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Super Soul

Mooney’s Irish Pub, 671 Az - 179, Sedona

Sat. March, 28, 8:30 - 12:30

Sat. April 4, 8:30 - 12:30

Sat. April 11, 8:30 - 12:30

Sat. April 25, 8:30 - 12:30

Sat. May 16, 8:30 - 12:30

Sat. May 30, 8:39 - 12:30

Oak Creek Brewery, 2050 Yavapai Dr., Sedona

Fri. March 6, 7:00 - 11:00

Sat. March 21, 7:00 - 11:00

Sat. April 18, 7:00 - 11:00

Sat. May 9, 7:00 - 11:00

Sat. May 23, 7:00 - 11:00

The Fey

April 18 Vino di Sedona 7 to 10

May 16 Vino di Sedona 7 to 10

May 22 THAT Brewery 5 to 8

Cattywampus

Third Friday of each month, 5:30-8:30 PM, The Grasshopper Grill, 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville

March 21- Cattywampus- 6-9 PM - PJ’s Village Pub, 40 W. Cortez Dr., Sedona

Christy Fisher (solo)

March 18, 6-9 PM- Vino Di Sedona-2575 W State Route 89A, Sedona

March 22, 4-7 PM- Winery 1912-320 N. Hwy 89A- Sedona

March 28- Cattywampus- 6-9 PM- Back Alley Wine Bar-156 S. Montezuma St. - Prescott

Gina Machovina

Thursday, March 19, Steakhouse 89, 2620 W State Rte 89A, 5 - 7 pm (Gina and Alberto)

Friday, March 20, Vino di Sedona, 2575 W State Rte 89A, 7 - 10 pm (Saffire)

Saturday, March 21, Burning Tree Cellars, 1040 N Main St, Old Town Cottonwood, 6 - 9 (Saffire)

Tuesday, March 24, Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen, 2675 W State Rte 89 A, Sedona, 5:30-8:30 (Solo guitar and vocals)

Friday, March 27, Tantrum Wines, 918 N Main St, Old Town Cottonwood, 6 - 9 pm (Gina and Alberto)

Saturday, March 28, Winery 1912, 320 AZ 89A, 4 - 7pm (Gina and Alberto)

Sister and the Sun

Friday March 20, 7-10 pm, Oak Creek Brewery, 2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

MMK

Susannah Martin, Robin Miller and Patrick Ki. Friday, March 20, 6-9PM, Red’s Sedona

Grill, 2250 W. State Route 89A, Sedona

Thunder & Lightnin’

3/21, Grasshopper Grill, Cornville, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

LaToBo

Saturday, March 21, Javelina Leap Vineyards, Winery & Bistro, 1565 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, Noon – 4 p.m.

March 28, Su Casa Restaurant and Cantina (music on the patio series), 1000 Main St., Clarkdale, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4, Javelina Leap Vineyards, Winery & Bistro, 1565 N. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, Noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, Su Casa Restaurant and Cantina (music on the patio series), 1000 Main St., Clarkdale, 5-7 p.m.

Tyler Carson

Violin concert, Sundays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Posse Grounds Amphitheater, West Sedona, through June 7

Michael Midkiff

Guitar and vocals

3/21 Su Casa Mexican Restaurant, Clarkdale, 5 to 7 pm, Michael Midkiff with Duane Ewing on sax and other horns.