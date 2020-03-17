OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Felix O. ‘Rusty’ Winslow, 1927-2020

Felix O. ‘Rusty’ Winslow

Felix O. ‘Rusty’ Winslow

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 7:59 a.m.

Felix O. (Rusty) Winslow passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2020, in Cottonwood, Arizona. Rusty was born Feb. 2, 1927, in Lordsburg, New Mexico to Irma and Henry Felix Winslow.

At age 14, he moved to Jerome.

Rusty entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and was stationed on the USS Kwajalein (CVE-98) at the end of WWII. He returned to Jerome in time to graduate from Jerome High School in 1947.

He worked at the PD mine in Jerome for a year and then attended Arizona State College, now ASU.

In April of 1949, he and Barbara Hollingshead of Jerome were married and moved into one of the married housing areas for GIs at ASU. He graduated in May 1952 and began his first teaching and coaching job at Peoria High School in Arizona.

In 1954, he and Barb returned to the Verde Valley (Clarkdale), where he taught social studies and coached all sports at Mingus High School, which became Mingus Union HS in 1958. He was very proud of being MUHS’s first head football coach.

They moved to Sierra Vista, Ariz. in 1959, with their four children. Rusty taught, coached and was the athletic director at Buena High School until he retired in 1983.

When Barb retired in 1985, they moved back to the Verde Valley and built a home in Cornville, where he and Barb lived until her death in 2016. He remained in their home until moving into Cottonwood in 2018.

Rusty and Barb enjoyed many adventures camping and exploring, from Alaska to Quebec to Florida and places in-between. They could be found watching any and all of their children and grandchildren playing whatever sport they were involved in, traveling hundreds of miles to do so.

Almost every summer for nearly 60 years, they spent time in southern Colorado on the Dolores River, where Rusty cooked many a Dutch-oven biscuit over the campfire for family and friends.

Rusty is survived by his daughter, Chris Hanson, son, Jerry (Donna), son Kent (MaryAnn), son Dan (Lynn); grandchildren, Jake (Shannon) and Wesley, Benny, Tim (Brittany), Mark and Dawson, Brenna (Jed) Dineen, Warren (Sharon) and Keith (Michelle) Hanson and great-grandchildren Eliana Winslow, and Riley and Cora Hanson.

At this time, no service or memorial has been planned for Rusty.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Barbara Faye (Hollingshead) Winslow 1929- 2016
Obituary: Mary Jane (Keene) Vandre, 1927-2020
Frank Allen Shafer
Obituary: Irma O. Vajda 1916-2013
Trip down memory lane: Journey to Jerome to deliver bread

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News