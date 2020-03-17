Old Corral presents karaoke, Becky’s Benefit, and some very Well Dressed Wolves

The Old Corral in Cornville is cranking and shaking up its live entertainment on the weekends.

For example, first and third Fridays its Karaoke with Tim and Renee of Diversity. Plus the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance hosts the popular blues jam on alternating Sundays from 2-6 p.m.

Friday, March 20, it’s karaoke with Tim and Renee of Diversity. These pros know how to make a great night happen with humor, music and a welcoming presence. Which, predictably, adds up to be a lot of fun.

The Old Corral’s Karaoke Fridays have really caught on with folks coming from throughout the Verde Valley to sing their hearts out in front of their friends and neighbors.

Saturday afternoon, 2-6 p.m., the Old Corral hosts a benefit event for lifelong Cornville resident and beloved bartender Becky Wilson who is recovering from serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She has been unable to work and will remain so for some time to come. A trove of local musical talent will be there entertaining as the fundraising activities happen throughout the afternoon.

Then Saturday night, come dance to the classic sounds of one of the most popular Verde Valley rock band, The Well Dressed Wolves.

With Travis Eaton on lead guitar Gabriel Rhodes on drums and bassist Louis Occhiline, the area’s premier power trio rolls out dynamic show of driving rock classics from the '60s to now.

Fun to watch, great to hear and perfect for dancing, the Well Dressed Wolves deliver everywhere they go.

Earlier in the week, there is other fun going on starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins.

Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E. Cornville Road.