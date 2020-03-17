OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 17
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Prescott National Forest responds to COVID-19

(Courier file)

(Courier file)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 10:32 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) is implementing procedures and protocol to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

"The health and safety of our employees and community are our top priories during this rapidly changing situation," PNF Supervisor Dale Deiter said. "We will continue to support our communities and fulfill our mission, while minimizing exposure risks to our employees and the public."

The forest is asking customers and stakeholders to call forest offices for assistance, visit their website (www.fs.usda.gov/prescott) for recreation information, postpone non-critical business with the Forest Service and practice "social distancing" when they encounter Forest Service employees in the field. If you need to obtain entrance to one of their offices, they ask you first call to setup an appointment.

In order to continue to provide all services to the public while limiting exposure, the PNF are moving to offering virtual services.

Their offices will continue to answer phone calls, help direct visitors to websites where they can obtain information on camping and recreating, purchase maps and passes, and offer wood permits by other means.

Contact any of the offices listed below:

• Supervisor's Office, 928-777-2200

• Bradshaw-Chino Valley District Office – 928-443-8000

• Verde Ranger District Office - 928-567-4121

Maps and passes may also be purchased online through the United States Geological Survey at https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you in advance for your patience as we manage our response to the pandemic and do our best to continue operations while minimizing risk,” PNF spokesperson Debbie Maneely said.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

